Perfume for women: Find the signature scent that best defines you

A perfume is a poignant memory, a sensation, a glorious travel companion, a best friend that can be your trusted pick-me-up. Amidst a range of fragrances, it can be indeed confusing to find your own signature scent. However, it is okay to have multiple options that reflect your mood, tell you about how you're feeling on a given day or time. Whether you like a citrusy fragrance, a floral scent or one that is out-and-out seductive, there's clearly no dearth of options. The trick is to apply them on your pulse points and bask in the fragrance. Your pulse points would include your wrists, your neck and the back of your ears.

We have rounded up a few perfumes for women in our list below. Each of them come in stylish packaging and have a distinct personality of their own. Add formulations to your cart that best suit your personality.



Engage L'amante Click & Brush Perfume Pen

This perfume pen from Engage can be your travel-friendly, perfect pick me up companion that will put you in a good mood in the quickest way possible. Its notes include Bergamot, Berries, Sandalwood, Blackcurrant, among others. Its woody, fruity and citrusy fragrance will spell a magic on one’s senses like no other. All you have to do is click open the pen and apply it over your wrists and neck for a feel-good vibe.