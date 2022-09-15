Perfume for women: Find the signature scent that best defines you

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A perfume is a poignant memory, a sensation, a glorious travel companion, a best friend that can be your trusted pick-me-up. Amidst a range of fragrances, it can be indeed confusing to find your own signature scent. However, it is okay to have multiple options that reflect your mood, tell you about how you're feeling on a given day or time. Whether you like a citrusy fragrance, a floral scent or one that is out-and-out seductive, there's clearly no dearth of options. The trick is to apply them on your pulse points and bask in the fragrance. Your pulse points would include your wrists, your neck and the back of your ears.
We have rounded up a few perfumes for women in our list below. Each of them come in stylish packaging and have a distinct personality of their own. Add formulations to your cart that best suit your personality.
Engage L'amante Click & Brush Perfume Pen
This perfume pen from Engage can be your travel-friendly, perfect pick me up companion that will put you in a good mood in the quickest way possible. Its notes include Bergamot, Berries, Sandalwood, Blackcurrant, among others. Its woody, fruity and citrusy fragrance will spell a magic on one’s senses like no other. All you have to do is click open the pen and apply it over your wrists and neck for a feel-good vibe.
Skinn By Titan Sheer Perfume
This perfume for women by Skinn comes in a stylish and transparent bottle. It has a floral fragrance that proves invigorating for the senses. Free from chemicals, this one is made in France and has notes of Pink Pepper, Jasmine petals, Musk, Vanilla, among others. Let its fragrance envelop your being and feel yourself transported to a happy headspace all day.
793 Karats Belle De Nuit Eau de Perfume For Women
This perfume for women has a floral scent and is made from the goodness of natural ingredients. Its notes include Gardenia, Indian Tuberose, White Tea, among others. A long-lasting and potent scent, this one is sweet in nature but not too overwhelming. Kickstart your day with this scent and let its magic surround you. Besides, it comes in a stylish bottle that will look good on your dressing table.
Ajmal Diza EDP Fresh Perfume for Women
This perfume for women has a strong feminine pull and is for those who incline more towards sensual and seductive fragrances. It comes infused with the power of notes like Italian Bergamot, Sweet Peach, Musk and Green Rose. Spritz it on your pulse points and bask in its sweetness. It comes in a stylish bottle of 100 ml and is designed for women.
Avon Little Black Dress Eau De Parfum
This perfume for women has a catchy name ‘Little Black Dress’. It comes with notes of Apricot, Pink Peony, Gardenia, White Musk and Milkwood and has an overall enchanting fragrance. A long-lasting scent that will invigorate your senses and take you by surprise always, women must definitely try on spritzing this perfume and bask in its glorious fragrance. Do try this one.
|Perfume
|Price
|Engage L'amante Click & Brush Perfume Pen
|₹1,299.00
|Skinn By Titan Sheer Perfume
|₹1,895.00
|793 Karats Belle De Nuit Eau de Perfume
|₹2,599.00
|Ajmal Diza EDP Fresh Perfume for Women
|₹1,250.00
|Avon Little Black Dress Eau De Parfum
|₹1,799.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.