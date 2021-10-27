Perfumes: Long-lasting fragrance for men and women

One of the most essential items in anyone's beauty kit is a perfume. From covering up foul smell to enriching the mood, perfumes play a major role in our grooming process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a whole range of products for both women and men. Here's a list of best sellers from Amazon.

1. Villain Perfume For Men

This woody and spicy perfume is perfect for men. It lasts for long and leaves you feeling distinct and appealing to others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MRP.: ₹750.00Deal Price: ₹507.00

2. Wild Stone Edge Perfume for Men

This perfume comes with different masculine notes. For the uninitiated, notes in fragrances denote the different scent layers that make up the final fragrance. In this perfume, top notes include lemon, green, artemisia; middle notes include marine, labdanum, ginger while base notes: patchouli, cedar wood, amber and Tonka bean.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MRP: ₹249.00Deal of the Day: ₹161.00

3. Engage W1 Perfume Spray For Women

This fruity and floral perfume is ideal for women and is also skin-friendly. Its fragrances include orange and peach (top note), lily (middle note) and amber and musk (base).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MRP: ₹200.00Deal of the Day: ₹147.004. Yardley London Autumn Bloom Daily Wear Perfume For Women

Yardley, London presents a 5 in 1 solution to body odour. This perfume has a refreshing scent, has a modern fragrance, is gentle on skin, is affordable and helps instill confidence in a person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MRP: ₹549.00Price: ₹411.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON