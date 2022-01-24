Period pain relief tea promotes hormonal health, fights cramps and more

Regardless of whether one is a tea lover or not, during periods, most of us seem to develop a sudden urge to sip a cup of piping hot 'chai'. This is because the soothing effect that a cup of tea has on one's senses and body. What if we tell you that you can now enjoy a special kind of tea when you are on your period? Yes, you can find period pain relief tea on Amazon. It is formulated with Ayurvedic herbs, which come packed with a host of health benefits. It comes in handy even when you're dealing with premenstrual syndrome. Period pain relief teas help fight bloating, mood swings, indigestion, period cramps and much more. It also helps those who are nearing menopause. In fact, some of them help with conditions like PCOS and PCOD too to some extent. Deemed as a comfort tea, you must try them it out for its health and wellness benefits. To help you with the options, we have rounded up a few products from Amazon in our list below. Check it out. 1. The Tea Trove for Her PMS Tea

This pack of herbal tea contains 21 bags. The tea is formulated with Ayurvedic ingredients like Shatavari, Anantamool, Ashoka, Lodhra and Ela, all of which help in balancing body hormones during periods and menopause too. A comforting tea to sip onto during periods, this formulation helps with the problems of bloating, period cramps, mood swings, indigestion and more. Beside, it is caffeine-free. 2. The Indian Chai – PMS Relief Herbal Tea 100g

This tin of herbal tea consists of loose leaves. It is formulated from a crafty concoction of Ayurvedic herbs like Chasteberry, Gingko Biloba, Sage leaves and Licorice, which help in improving the hormonal health of women. It also helps in easing out PMS discomfort that arises in the form of bloating, cramps, indigestion, fatigue, flashes and more. 3. andMe Spearmint Tea

This pack of Spearmint tea is enriched with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs like Ashoka, Ashwagandha, Magnesium, Lodhra, Vitamin B3 and more. A 100% vegetarian product, this formulation helps in fighting fatigue, bloating, cramps and more. This pack consists of 15 tea bags. 4. Tifusion tea for PCOS|OD RELIEF TEA

This pack consists of loose tea leaves. A low on caffeine formulation, the leaves are formulated with the goodness of Spearmint, Green tea, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha, Liquorice, among other natural Ayurvedic herbs. The tea leaves offer a host of health benefits and promote the overall health and wellness of women. It helps regularize your menstrual cycle, fight acne, purify body, aid in weight management and more.

