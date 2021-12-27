Pick up a red lipstick and pout your blues away. Check out top picks

A red lipstick can do wonders. Both for one's lips and one's mood. It makes the cheery more poised and offers an instant pick-me-up to those feeling low. Available in various hues, a red lipstick is a must-have in every woman's beauty bag.A versatile shade, red colour symbolizes vitality, life, love, courage and fervour. Every woman loves the colour red for all these reasons and more. Depending on one's skin type, one can buy the perfect hue of red.It is also the go-to lipstick colour for no makeup look. To take inspiration, you can check out Karishma and Kareena Kapoor's many photographs where they can be seen slaying the no makeup look in red lip colour. So whether you are a fan of no makeup look, or someone who likes to indulge in makeup, red is the lip colour you must have in your makeup kit at all times.If you are looking to add some more hues in your lipstick collection, then go for red, you won't be disappointed. Take a look at the list below and check out the amazing hues of red.1. SUGAR Cosmetics Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick

This lipstick that comes in a pencil form is long-lasting and smudge-proof. It has a silky matte finish and its rich pigment is likely to make your lips look absolutely attractive. The formulation is lightweight, non-sticky and easy to apply.2. Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick, Red Rose

Formulated with the goodness of French Rose extracts, this formulation is smooth and creamy. The richly pigmented red rose colour stays on for a long durations. The intense matte colour is also lightweight and glides easily in one stroke. The ingredients present also nourish the lips and keep them hydrated. 3. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Infused with ingredients like silk-enriched mega moisturizers, Aloe, vitamins C and E, this lipstick is a perfect pick to get you lustrous lips. Besides, it also proves to have moisturizing and nourishing properties. Rest assured, this creamy formulation will keep your lips hydrated, smooth and soft. 4. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick, 696 Burgundy Blush

The unique, creamy matte formulation does not dry up and neither does it chip off. The formulation is infused with honey nectar to keep your lips hydrated and moisturized. It is comfortable to wear all day long and glides smoothly. 5. AVON Lipsticks Red Supreme (Matte)

This matte finish and lightweight formulation stays on lips for a long duration and does not come off. It offers an instant pick-me-up and helps one steal the show. Just one glide of this richly pigmented lipstick and you get lips that do the talking. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

