health and beauty

Plagued with hair fall issues? Specialized shampoos are your answer

Everybody, at some time or the other, has faced the problem of hair fall. While there can be several reasons for it to happen, there is at least one way to prevent it - by selecting a good shampoo.
Hair fall can be controlled using good and nourishing shampoos.(Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 05:24 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

Hair fall is a problem that spares no one and hits both the genders alike. Be it for lifestyle or genetic issues, this is among the most frequent disorders faced by people today.

The market is full of oils and shampoos to help tide over this issue. In case, you have been thinking of shampoos to opt for, here are few options.

1. Mamaearth Onion Hair Fall Shampoo

 

This shampoo reduces hair fall, strengthens hair, makes it soft and is safe for all hair types. Its ingredients include onion (increases blood supply to improve hair growth and prevent hair fall), plant keratin (gives hair natural smoothness, shine and strength) and vitamin E (boosts hair growth, protects from damage and nourishes the scalp).MRP: 349.00Deal price: 313.002. Love Beauty & Planet Onion Oil, Blackseed Oil & Patchouli Sulfate Free Hairfall Control Shampoo

It is a paraben-free, sulfate-free shampoo. It does not contain dye. It's a vegan shampoo and is suitable for coloured hair. It also contains Patchouli essential oil. which is ethically sourced from Indonesia. What's more, their bottles are made with 100% sustainable recycled plastic waste and are also recyclable.

 

 

MRP.: 600.00Deal of the day: 507.003. Vedix Ayurvedic Shampoo

 

This customized Vikleda deep conditioning shampoo, especially meant for dry hair, is made from wheat germ (which naturally conditions hair), Jojoba (which boosts hair volume) and Triphala (which hydrates hair and scalp). It also has Quinoa protein (meant to strengthen hair follicles). Overall, it prevents dullness and dryness, boosts hair volume and conditions hair.

MRP: 499.00Price: 349.004. Dove Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo

 

This shampoo is designed to prevent hair fall and, it claims, it can reduce fall by up to 98%. It is suited for all hair types. It also deeply nourishes fragile and weak hair (from root to tip) and fortifies hair fibre from within. It can be used by both men and women.

 

MRP: 780.00Price: 477.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

