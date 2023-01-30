Popular Tulsi drops help boost immunity, protect us from cold and cough

Tulsi drops are a type of herbal supplement made from the extract of the Tulsi plant, also known as Holy Basil. Among the most sacred plants in Hinduism, it is widely used in Ayurvedic medicines, thanks to its medicinal properties. Tulsi drops are used for a variety of purposes, including improving respiratory health, reducing stress and anxiety, boosting the immune system and aiding in digestion. They are also believed to have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which may help in the treatment of certain illnesses.

Tulsi drops are usually taken orally and are available in liquid or capsule form. It is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before taking Tulsi drops, as they may interact with certain medications and have potential side effects in some individuals. Overall, Tulsi drops can be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle, but it is important to use them responsibly and under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

We have bunched together some of the best options of Tulsi drops available on Amazon. Do go through the list and add some to your cart.

Amrut Tulsi

Amrut Tulsi Ark is available in a pack of 25 ml and contains a mix of extracts of different kinds of Tulsi plants. It has been made from a combination of Shyam Tulsi, Van Tulsi and Tulsi leaves. It is a natural immunity booster and helps relieve cold and cough symptoms. The extract comes in a pack of one and is known for its natural properties to improve overall health and well-being.