Popular Tulsi drops help boost immunity, protect us from cold and cough

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 31, 2023 14:17 IST

Summary:

Tulsi drops are a great way to deal with issues related cold and cough. It helps in boosting immunity. Read to know more.

Tulsi drops go a long way in boosting immunity.

Tulsi drops are a type of herbal supplement made from the extract of the Tulsi plant, also known as Holy Basil. Among the most sacred plants in Hinduism, it is widely used in Ayurvedic medicines, thanks to its medicinal properties. Tulsi drops are used for a variety of purposes, including improving respiratory health, reducing stress and anxiety, boosting the immune system and aiding in digestion. They are also believed to have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which may help in the treatment of certain illnesses.

Tulsi drops are usually taken orally and are available in liquid or capsule form. It is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before taking Tulsi drops, as they may interact with certain medications and have potential side effects in some individuals. Overall, Tulsi drops can be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle, but it is important to use them responsibly and under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

We have bunched together some of the best options of Tulsi drops available on Amazon. Do go through the list and add some to your cart.

Amrut Tulsi

Amrut Tulsi Ark is available in a pack of 25 ml and contains a mix of extracts of different kinds of Tulsi plants. It has been made from a combination of Shyam Tulsi, Van Tulsi and Tulsi leaves. It is a natural immunity booster and helps relieve cold and cough symptoms. The extract comes in a pack of one and is known for its natural properties to improve overall health and well-being.

Amrut Tulsi Ark 25 ml | Extract of Tulsi Leaves, Shyam Tulsi Leaves, Van Tulsi Leaves | Helpful for Natural Immunity Boosting and Cold & Cough - 25 ml (Pack of 1 (25ml X1))
4% off
188 195
CUROGANIC Punch Tulsi Premium Drops

This a pack of two bottled from Curoganic Tulsi products - one is Tulsi Premium Drops (30ml) and Tulsi Power Drops (15 ml). Both are natural health supplements made from the finest Tulsi extracts. These drops help to boost immunity, reduce stress and anxiety, and promote overall well-being. They are easy to use and can be added to any drink or food. These drops are 100% pure and free from chemicals and preservatives. 

CUROGANIC Punch Tulsi Premium Drops 30ml and Punch Tulsi Power Drop 15ml
3% off
298 308
Ayursesha Tulsi Drops

This bottle of Tulsi drops from Ayurveda is a blend of five rare Tulsi varieties known for their immunity-boosting and cough-cold relief properties. It's a concentrated extract that provides natural and effective relief. These drops are a great addition to your daily routine for boosting overall health and wellness. Use regularly to enjoy its numerous benefits and keep your immune system strong.

Ayursesha Tulsi Drops- 50% Extra: Concentrated Extract Of 5 Rare Tulsi For Natural Immunity Boosting & Cough And Cold Relief: (30Ml)
5 (4)
34% off
125 189
Dabur Tulsi Drops

Dabur Tulsi drops bottle is a concentrated extract of five rare Tulsi varieties designed to boost natural immunity and provide relief from cough and cold. With a powerful blend of Tulsi extracts, this product is an all-natural solution to maintain good health. It can be added to warm water or tea for best results. This extract also has antioxidant properties and is good for skin, liver and joint health as well.

Dabur Tulsi Drops- 50% Extra: Concentrated Extract Of 5 Rare Tulsi For Natural Immunity Boosting & Cough And Cold Relief: (20Ml +10Ml Free)
4.3 (14,151)
27% off
142 195
Vaddmaan Tulsi Amrit

Vaddmaan Tulsi Amrit Panch Tulsi Ark drops are a blend of organic and concentrated extract of five rare Tulsi plants, known for boosting immunity and in providing relief from cough and cold. The blend includes Vishnu Priya Tulsi, Ram Tulsi, Bisva Tulsi, Shukla Tulsi and Lemon Tulsi. This powerful formula helps improve overall health and well-being, while providing relief from common respiratory issues. These drops can be added to water or any beverage for quick and effective relief.

Vaddmaan Tulsi Amrit - 3 x 30 ml - Panch Tulsi Ark Drops - Pure Organic Concentrated Extract of 5 Rare Tulsi for Natural Immunity Boosting & Cough and Cold Relief
4.1 (153)
38% off
375 600
Price of Tulsi drops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Amrut Tulsi 195
CUROGANIC Punch Tulsi Premium Drops 308
Ayursesha Tulsi Drops 189
Dabur Tulsi Drops 195
Vaddmaan Tulsi Amrit 600

