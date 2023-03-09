PPE kits should be breathable, easy to handle and disposable

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
While personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been an essential protective gear for workers (to safeguard themselves from workplace hazards) for a long time, a majority of us came to know of their existence and use only during the Covid-19 pandemic. PPE kits are crucial in various industries, including healthcare, construction and manufacturing.
They consist of various items such as gloves, masks, gowns, face shields, and goggles. They were extensively used by healthcare workers during the pandemic to protect themselves while caring for patients, a large number of us who had to travel also used them.
As we all saw at the peak of the pandemic, the availability and accessibility of these kits became a major challenge. Shortages led to increased costs and delays in essential healthcare procedures. Hence, it is wise to keep one of these kits handy even when the scare of a pandemic is not immediate for now.
We have bunched together some of the best PPE kits available on Amazon. Do take a look and pick some as a precautionary measure.
ORILEY ORGW01 Disposable Medical PPE Kit
This disposable medical PPE kit from ORILEY (model no ORGW01) includes a non-woven surgical isolation gown, latex gloves, mask, shoe cover and head cover. The gown is made of 40 GSM spun-bond polypropylene, providing a breathable fabric for comfort during prolonged use. The kit is designed for use in medical settings to protect healthcare workers from exposure to infectious diseases. During a pandemic, all should keep one handy. The kit is disposable, providing a convenient solution for managing infection control.
GOHNA Unisex Personal Protective Equipment PPE Kit
This unisex PPE kit from GOHNA is a full dress kit designed for personal protection. It includes a disposable full dress in blue, available in a free size for all. The kit is designed to provide maximum protection and comfort. It is ideal for use in hospitals, laboratories, and other industries as well as a personal protective gear. The full dress is easy to wear and remove, ensuring quick and convenient use.
ORILEY Disposable PPE Kit
This is another disposable PPE kit from ORILEY and includes a coverall gown, shoe cover and head cover. It is designed for non-surgical and non-medical purposes. It provides comprehensive protection from various contaminants and is ideal for industrial and construction sites, workshops, and more. It is comfortable to wear, easy to put on and take off, and disposable for convenient use.
NPLASH FASHION Personal Protective Equipment Kit
This kit is a disposable full dress one and is designed for personal protection. It includes a blue full dress, gloves and a face mask and give full coverage. It is made using durable materials and is comfortable to wear and provides safety. This kit is ideal for use in healthcare settings, cleaning and maintenance, and other industries apart from a pandemic protective wear. It is an affordable and reliable solution to keep you protected.
BUkkL PPE Safety Kit for Women
This is a PPE safety kit for Women from a brand called BUkkL. It provides full body protection and is non-suffocating and comfortable. Made of 95 GSM- polyproplyene material with filterable efficiency of 99% for particels, this kit is designed specifically for women and is available in white colour. With its lightweight and breathable material, this PPE kit ensures maximum safety and comfort while performing various activities.
|Product
|Price
|ORILEY ORGW01 Disposable Medical PPE Kit
|₹247
|GOHNA Unisex Personal Protective Equipment PPE Kit
|₹499
|ORILEY Disposable PPE Kit
|₹180
|NPLASH FASHION Personal Protective Equipment Kit
|₹999
|BUkkL PPE Safety Kit for Women
|₹499
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.