Pre-workout supplements help you power through every workout with great energy

We all know that workouts are exacting. Most of us have experienced fatigue creep in in the middle of workouts, leaving us with the feeling of giving up. Low energy levels too can impair our ability to perform better and achieve consistency. Hence, the need for a pre-workout supplement, which generally comes in powder form. It gives a quick boost to energy levels to kickstart workouts on a positive note, thereby enabling us to maintain consistency. Besides, it also improves focus, endurance and stamina. You can also take it if you want to accelerate muscle growth. Available in many delicious flavours, you can find it online. We have done our search and curated a list of our best picks for you. Another plus of this supplement is it helps in speeding up the recovery process of an injury and also restores damage caused to muscles during the process.

So, this World Health Day, it makes sense to introspect and introduce supplements in your everyday life that vastly help you get in better shape health-wise. What better to start off with pre-workout supplements? Do you agree too? If yes, then scroll through our list of options below.

Fitspire Super Gold BCAA Protein Supplement Powder with Protein Shaker I Pre Workout I Muscle Growth & Recovery | ISO Certified- 250 G (Combo 2) Watermelon

This pre-workout supplement comes in the form of water and in the pack of two. It aids in restoring damage caused to muscles and speeds up the recovery process. Enriched with the goodness of Amino acids namely L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine and L-Valine, it helps in keeping you in a nitrogen-positive state (optimal state of muscle growth) through the day. A 100% pure and high-quality formulation, it can help boost one’s endurance. Plus, it is infused with a tasty flavour and contains no added sugar.

Doctor's Choice PRE-X5 Ultimate Professional Pre-Workout Formula 350g [50 Servings - Cola Candy]

This pre-workout supplement powder comes in two flavours - cola candy and tropical orange. It is a vegetarian formulation that helps in building endurance and enhancing focus. Powered by the blend of caffeine anhydrous and beta alanine, it helps amp up energy levels and stamina, pushing you and enabling you to perform high-intensity and advanced workouts.



MuscleBlaze Pre Workout 200, 200mg Caffeine, 2200mg Citrulline (Fruit Splash, 100g, 20 servings)

This pre-workout supplement comes in the form of powder. It is a vegetarian formulation that burns fat, boosts energy levels and focus and gives you the maximum pump to perform better. It doesn’t contain added sugar and is available in delicious and different flavours.



Advance MuscleMass Preworkout Supplement with advantage of BCAA, Citrulline, B-Alanine, Arginine, Creatine, Taurine (Lemon Flavour) (300gm/0.66lb)

This pre-workout supplement comes with the goodness of 3.71g of Beta Alanine, 0.74 g of Arginine, 500mg of Taurine and 1.85g of Creatine, which help you in powering through advanced workouts and improving efficiency. which improves performance. It helps you kickstart every workout with great zeal and more motivation. Besides, it keeps you energised throughout the workout.



