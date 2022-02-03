Probiotic and prebiotic tablets improve gut health, see picks from Amazon

For the last few years, a lot has been said and written about probiotic drinks and food. This product is said to improve digestive health by giving a boost to gut bacteria. In recent times, there has been a lot of talk about prebiotics as well.



As per a report in the Hindustan Times, foods that broaden the profile of helpful bacteria in the gut are collectively known as probiotics, while prebiotics are compounds that help these bacteria to flourish. Prebiotics ­serve as food for probiotics and reduce the amount of damaging bacteria in our colon which improves the pH level in gut.



While curd and soft cheese contain probiotics, fruits like banana and vegetables like onion contain prebiotics.



In recent times, the benefits of the two have been combined to give us products that contain both and many of these come in the form of tablets and capsules. In case, this is of interest to you, many such products are listed on Amazon. Check them out.

1) Neuherbs Daily Probiotics with Prebiotic



B089YDJG9W

This product contains a blend of six healthy probiotics along with vitamins C, E and selenium. It is specifically good for your immunity and gut health. This pack of 60 capsules help enhance overall wellness by promoting digestion, immunity and nutrients' absorption. It is free of gluten, sugar and preservatives.



2) NEWTREESUN Pre & Probiotics 30 Billion CFUs

B095N34C93

This supplement helps treat digestive issues like gas, acidity, bloating, IBS, diarrhea, constipation and other bowel discomforts. It also helps in the development of a strong immune system. This also gives relief from fatigue and constipation.

3) INLIFE Prebiotics and Probiotics Supplement for Men Women

B00HSEBMCQ

These prebiotics and probiotics capsules are designed to give support to the digestive system. Additionally, it also helps in the absorption of nutrients. This supplement supplies the body with an ample dose of beneficial bacteria while cleaning out the digestive tract of excess waste.



4) Wellbeing Nutrition Daily Probiotic + Prebiotic

B08TR2DNSD

This product is particularly good for problems such as bloating, acidity, gas, constipation , stomach cramps, IBS and indigestion. It is designed to improve metabolism and digestive health. It helps build immunity and refills good bacteria into the system.

It improves digestive health by combining the benefits of these three - probiotics, prebiotics and digestive enzymes. Its 36 billion probiotics are enhanced with natural plant-based digestive enzymes and organic plant-based prebiotic fibre - chicory root (Inulin) and Apple pomace. Together they help nourish good bacteria in the digestive system.

