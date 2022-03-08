Prolonged exposure to blue light can cause aging, these serums can help

Lifestyle and health have a close association. In the olden times, if longevity was comparatively less than modern times, the number of issues we face today were relatively less as well. For instance, were you aware the prolonged exposure to blue light can cause damage to your skin? That it can accelerate aging?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blue light like other colours of visible light, is all around us. The sun emits blue light. So do fluorescent and incandescent light bulbs. Our computer screens, mobile phones, flat-screen television sets, tablets etc all emit blue light. Prolonged exposure can cause harm to eyes. It also affects the health of our skin, as it can lead to hyperpigmentation and sagging of skin.

Thankfully, there are creams and serums available in the market that can help limit the damage. While there are a number of products that you can purchase off the shelf, online platforms too have a plethora of products listed with them to choose from. Amazon could be a nice place to begin your search. Take a look at a list we have curated for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This serum offers many benefits for skin, one of them being protection against blue light damage. Long hours with your mobile phone and laptop can increase pigmentation and speed up collagen breakdown, thus leading to sagging, premature lines and wrinkles. This serum also provides deep hydration while brightening the skin thanks to the presence of hyaluronic acid in it. It helps retain moisture levels in your skin, giving you a smooth and supple complexion. Vitamin C, contained in it, lightens dark spots and improves dull skin appearance. It also works in protecting skin from further damage in the future. It comes with pollution-fighting ingredients that will protect your skin from damage due to environmental factors. It is also free of harmful silicones, paraben and sulphate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like other serums, this one too offers many benefits to the skin and among them is the protection it provides against blue light. The difference here is that it is particularly geared towards the undereye skin health. It is so formulated to prevent skin ageing that occurs due to blue light exposure (light emitted by digital devices). As it comes enriched with antioxidants like Brown Algae and Red Algae, this serum moisturises, soothes and brightens the skin. Brown Algae, in particular, reduces puffiness and dark circles by increasing the blood circulation. This serum comes with a matte finish and is loaded with antioxidants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This serum comes packed with active ingredients that work to provide protection from blue light protection, which is reported to cause premature wrinkles, collagen damage and hyperpigmentation. This serum is non-oily, non -sticky aqua-based light serum. What's more is that it also has non-comedogenic (tending to cause blackheads by blocking the pores of the skin) ingredients. It has been made from a combination of phytonutrients sourced from Saffron, Calendula and Turmeric. It keeps the skin hydrated and protected, day and night, and under all kinds of artificial light spectrums.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This cream is especially designed for all kinds of skin aging issues such as fine lines, dark spots, wrinkles, acne, pores, pigmentation and dryness. Among its many benefits is the protection it provides from the damaging effects of blue light. This chemical-free cream which contains a host of natural herbal extracts, creates a shield to protect your skin, moisturize it and provides a healthy glow. Coffea Arabica Seed Extract, White Curcumin, provitamin B5, D-Panthenol, titanium dioxide and propanediol are its key ingredients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON