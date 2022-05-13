Sign out
Promote hair growth and keep dryness at bay with biotin tablets 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 13, 2022 19:25 IST

Summary:

Biotin tablets formulated with natural ingredients help support hair health by strengthening strands, keeping scalp healthy and clean and preventing split ends and dryness. 

Biotin tablets promote hair growth.

Who doesn't want a long hair with silky and soft strands? All of us crave for gorgeous hair. However, a host of external factors like pollution and poor eating habits take a toll on the health of your hair, leaving them dry and brittle. Therefore, it becomes important to supplement our diet with biotin supplement that promotes hair growth. Available in the form of tablets or capsules, this supplement also boosts skin and nail health. It repairs and restores the health of your hair by suppling it with a dose of nutrients lacking in your diet. 

The biotin tablets stimulate keratin production and come packed with amino acids and antioxidants, all of which contribute to improving the quality of your hair. There are many options available online. To help you with selection, we have curated a list below. Most of the tablets are devoid of harmful chemicals and made from natural plant-based ingredients like Spinach leaves, Beetroot, Sesbania Grandiflora leaves and more. 

Want to flaunt a healthy mane? Then check out our options below.

Himalayan Organics Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth

This pack of 120 vegetarian capsules are known to repair and restore the health of your hair, skin and nails. Biotin, an essential vitamin B, comes packed with micronutrients that help in promoting hair growth and lustrous locks. A rich source of plant-based ingredients like Sesbania Grandiflora leaves, Cauliflower, Sunflower seeds, sweet potato, Spinach leaves, Beetroot and Green Amla, it will do good to your overall health too.

Himalayan Organics Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth - 120 Veg Capsules�
49% off
Rs 599 Rs 1,175
Buy now

Health Veda Organics Biotin

Infused with the goodness of natural Sesbania extracts, it helps in reviving the health of your hair and skin. These tablets help in formation of amino acids that stimulate keratin production, which is essential for boosting hair health. Free from harmful chemicals and toxins, it helps enhance the beauty of your hair with the help of natural ingredients present in this formulation.

Health Veda Organics Biotin with Natural Sesbania Extracts | Enriched with Vitamin B7 and Vitamin H | For Healthy Hair, Beautiful Skin, & Nail Growth | 60 Veg Tablets for both Men & Women
37% off
Rs 345 Rs 550
Buy now

Mars by GHC Biotin Tablets

Give a boost to your scalp help with this pack of Biotin tablets which is formulated with the goodness of vitamins C, A, E and Zinc. It will help in keeping your scalp clean and free from inflammation. It will also take care of split ends and prevent dryness in hair. The Grape seed extracts in it fights dandruff and amino acids provide sulphur to hair cells to improve elasticity and texture.

mars by GHC Biotin Tablets for Hair Growth - Keratin, Amino acids, Grape Seed Extract, Best Supplements for Hair Growth, Skin and Nails (pack of 1)
25% off
Rs 599 Rs 799
Buy now

WOW Life Science Ayurvedic Biotin Capsules

This pack of biotin capsules contains Sesbania Agati, Sesbania Grandiflora, Agathi Keerai, among other natural ingredients. All of them together supply your hair with the dose of vitamin A, calcium and phosphorus that promote hair health, bone health and immunity. This gluten-free supplement enhances hair strength and results in healthy and lustrous locks.

WOW Life Science Ayurvedic Biotin Capsules from Sesbania agati - Made with natural Sesbania agati (500mg) - For Stronger Hair & Healthier Skin - 60 Capsules, Brown
16% off
Rs 759 Rs 899
Buy now

Carbamide Forte Biotin Supplement

Made from the goodness of Bamboo extract, Aloe Vera, Neem extract and vitamins A, C and E, this pack of 90 vegetarian tablets support hair health by strengthening the locks. It also keeps split ends and dryness at bay. Enriched with the goodness of Keratin, Hyaluronic acid and amino acids, you can see a great difference in the quality of your hair over a period of time.

Carbamide Forte Biotin Supplement with 50 Multivitamin Ingredients for Women & Men - 90 Veg Tablets
33% off
Rs 569 Rs 845
Buy now

