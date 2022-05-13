Promote hair growth and keep dryness at bay with biotin tablets 

Who doesn't want a long hair with silky and soft strands? All of us crave for gorgeous hair. However, a host of external factors like pollution and poor eating habits take a toll on the health of your hair, leaving them dry and brittle. Therefore, it becomes important to supplement our diet with biotin supplement that promotes hair growth. Available in the form of tablets or capsules, this supplement also boosts skin and nail health. It repairs and restores the health of your hair by suppling it with a dose of nutrients lacking in your diet.



The biotin tablets stimulate keratin production and come packed with amino acids and antioxidants, all of which contribute to improving the quality of your hair. There are many options available online. To help you with selection, we have curated a list below. Most of the tablets are devoid of harmful chemicals and made from natural plant-based ingredients like Spinach leaves, Beetroot, Sesbania Grandiflora leaves and more.

Want to flaunt a healthy mane? Then check out our options below.



Himalayan Organics Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth

This pack of 120 vegetarian capsules are known to repair and restore the health of your hair, skin and nails. Biotin, an essential vitamin B, comes packed with micronutrients that help in promoting hair growth and lustrous locks. A rich source of plant-based ingredients like Sesbania Grandiflora leaves, Cauliflower, Sunflower seeds, sweet potato, Spinach leaves, Beetroot and Green Amla, it will do good to your overall health too.