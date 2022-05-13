Promote hair growth and keep dryness at bay with biotin tablets 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Who doesn't want a long hair with silky and soft strands? All of us crave for gorgeous hair. However, a host of external factors like pollution and poor eating habits take a toll on the health of your hair, leaving them dry and brittle. Therefore, it becomes important to supplement our diet with biotin supplement that promotes hair growth. Available in the form of tablets or capsules, this supplement also boosts skin and nail health. It repairs and restores the health of your hair by suppling it with a dose of nutrients lacking in your diet.
The biotin tablets stimulate keratin production and come packed with amino acids and antioxidants, all of which contribute to improving the quality of your hair. There are many options available online. To help you with selection, we have curated a list below. Most of the tablets are devoid of harmful chemicals and made from natural plant-based ingredients like Spinach leaves, Beetroot, Sesbania Grandiflora leaves and more.
Want to flaunt a healthy mane? Then check out our options below.
Himalayan Organics Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth
This pack of 120 vegetarian capsules are known to repair and restore the health of your hair, skin and nails. Biotin, an essential vitamin B, comes packed with micronutrients that help in promoting hair growth and lustrous locks. A rich source of plant-based ingredients like Sesbania Grandiflora leaves, Cauliflower, Sunflower seeds, sweet potato, Spinach leaves, Beetroot and Green Amla, it will do good to your overall health too.
Health Veda Organics Biotin
Infused with the goodness of natural Sesbania extracts, it helps in reviving the health of your hair and skin. These tablets help in formation of amino acids that stimulate keratin production, which is essential for boosting hair health. Free from harmful chemicals and toxins, it helps enhance the beauty of your hair with the help of natural ingredients present in this formulation.
Mars by GHC Biotin Tablets
Give a boost to your scalp help with this pack of Biotin tablets which is formulated with the goodness of vitamins C, A, E and Zinc. It will help in keeping your scalp clean and free from inflammation. It will also take care of split ends and prevent dryness in hair. The Grape seed extracts in it fights dandruff and amino acids provide sulphur to hair cells to improve elasticity and texture.
WOW Life Science Ayurvedic Biotin Capsules
This pack of biotin capsules contains Sesbania Agati, Sesbania Grandiflora, Agathi Keerai, among other natural ingredients. All of them together supply your hair with the dose of vitamin A, calcium and phosphorus that promote hair health, bone health and immunity. This gluten-free supplement enhances hair strength and results in healthy and lustrous locks.
Carbamide Forte Biotin Supplement
Made from the goodness of Bamboo extract, Aloe Vera, Neem extract and vitamins A, C and E, this pack of 90 vegetarian tablets support hair health by strengthening the locks. It also keeps split ends and dryness at bay. Enriched with the goodness of Keratin, Hyaluronic acid and amino acids, you can see a great difference in the quality of your hair over a period of time.
