Protein powder for kids give essential nutrients children need

Proteins are the building blocks of the human body. While everybody needs them in ample measure, young children and the aged need them more. It is known to play an essential role in many bodily functions, including recovery and repair of tissues in the muscles, skin, organs, blood, hair and nails.

As proteins are the building blocks of the body, children who don't get enough can experience a number of health issues such as fatigue, poor concentration, slowed growth, bone and joint pain, delay in healing of wounds and low immune response.

Ideally the food we consume should cater to such needs. However, very often that is not the case and there is a need to supplement food with capsules, tablets and powders that are loaded with proteins. Thankfully, there are enough products available in the markets that can help bridge this gap. We have put together a list that you will find useful. Take a look.

Pro360 Kids

This is a triple protein powder - it consists of milk protein, whey protein and isolated soy protein - blended into a nourishing and delicious formula. This is a chocolate flavoured powder and is a vegetarian product. It is ideal for children aged in the age group of five to 12 years. It comes enriched with DHA, Bovine Colostrum, prebiotics and probiotics.