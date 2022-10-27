Story Saved
New Delhi 30oCC
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
New Delhi 30oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Protein powder for kids give essential nutrients children need

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 27, 2022 18:26 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Protein powder for kids come packed with all kinds of nutrients beneficial for their growth. What's more is that most of them are chocolate flavoured, a favourite of children.

product info
Chocolate flavoured protein powders offer a spectrum of nutrients to children.

Proteins are the building blocks of the human body. While everybody needs them in ample measure, young children and the aged need them more. It is known to play an essential role in many bodily functions, including recovery and repair of tissues in the muscles, skin, organs, blood, hair and nails.

As proteins are the building blocks of the body, children who don't get enough can experience a number of health issues such as fatigue, poor concentration, slowed growth, bone and joint pain, delay in healing of wounds and low immune response.

Ideally the food we consume should cater to such needs. However, very often that is not the case and there is a need to supplement food with capsules, tablets and powders that are loaded with proteins. Thankfully, there are enough products available in the markets that can help bridge this gap. We have put together a list that you will find useful. Take a look.

Pro360 Kids

This is a triple protein powder - it consists of milk protein, whey protein and isolated soy protein - blended into a nourishing and delicious formula. This is a chocolate flavoured powder and is a vegetarian product. It is ideal for children aged in the age group of five to 12 years. It comes enriched with DHA, Bovine Colostrum, prebiotics and probiotics.

cellpic
Pro360 Kids – Nutritional Protein Supplement for Growing Children – Enriched with Bovine Colostrum to Improve Immunity & Prevent Allergies & Infection – For Kids 5-12 Years – 250g (Chocolate Flavor)
17% off 329 395
Buy now

Mypro Sport Nutrition Protein Drink Powder

This drink is ideal for children from the age two till 10 years. It comes with 53 vital nutrients including carbohydrate, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals and herbal nutrients. It is free of any harmful ingredients - it is non GMO powder, and contains no fillers, preservatives, dyes, gluten and nuts. It is easy to digest and its chocolate flavour is particularly useful in case of fussy kids.

cellpic
Mypro Sport Nutrition Protein Drink Powder Mypro Kids Grow And Gain (3 Benefits Active+ Strong+Smart For Kids) Drink Supplement Powder for Growing Children- 400 Gm
29% off 499 699
Buy now

Gritzo SuperMilk

This powder contain whey protein that has been scientifically proven to get 100% absorbed in the body. This supplement gives 34% of daily protein and up to 100% of vitamins and minerals to enhance their growth and development. This powder helps boosts immunity (zinc and vitamin C) and is an energy enhancer. It boosts growth, supports brain development, reduces fatigue and increases stamina.

cellpic
Gritzo SuperMilk 8-12y, Kids Nutrition & Health Drink, High Protein (10 g), Calcium + D3, 21 Nutrients, Zero Refined Sugar, 100% Natural Double Chocolate Flavour, 400 g.
10% off 629 699
Buy now

Groviva Wholesome Child Nutrition for Growth & Development

This is a wholesome child nutrition supplement that supports growth and development of children. It contains 38 nutrients which support daily nutrition. It is available in a number of flavour - chocolate, vanilla, mango and strawberry. It is vegetarian product and one that your kids will love.

cellpic
Groviva Wholesome Child Nutrition for Growth & Development - 400g Jar (Chocolate)
15% off 578 680
Buy now

Pediasure 7+ Specialized Nutrition Drink Powder

This delicious and tasty powder comes in chocolate flavour. The makers call it a complete and balanced nutritional supplement. This is a powder is ideally meant for growing children in seven years and above. It also support bone growth and muscle strength. It comes with a host of essential nutrients like iron, iodine, protein, calcium and vitamin D that supports overall growth.

cellpic
Pediasure 7+ Specialized Nutrition Drink Powder 400g, Premium Chocolate Flavour, Complete & Balanced Nutrition for Growing Children,Supports Height Gain,Muscle Strength & Brain Development-Refill Pack
395
Buy now

Price of protein powders for kids at a glance:

ProductPrice
Pro360 Kids 395.00
Mypro Sport Nutrition Protein Drink Powder 699.00
Gritzo SuperMilk 699.00
Groviva Wholesome Child Nutrition for Growth & Development 680.00
Pediasure 7+ Specialized Nutrition Drink Powder 395.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Best Crocs kids footwear: Relaxed style and comfortable fit make them a hit
Omega 3 for cholesterol: Take to these capsules for good heart health
Best Red Tape kids footwear are lightweight and comfy
Best Liberty kids footwear are perfect in every way
Best Bubblegummers kids footwear: Super comfy, look stylish too
health and beauty FOR LESS