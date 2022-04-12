Protein powders for weight gain have high calorie count and boost energy levels

Are you someone who is struggling to gain weight despite your best efforts and right diet? Then what you must introduce to your diet plan are protein powders for weight gain. Yes, these are specially formulated supplements which have a high calorie count besides the goodness of proteins, amino and fatty acids. Most of the times our diet fails to provide us with the right or adequate amount of nutrition required for weight gain. Thus, the need of supplements. These formulations can be used in a number of recipes like shakes, smoothies etc. These are available in a number of flavours too, allowing you to go for the one you like the most.



You can see improved energy levels, better stamina and more endurance during workout sessions after consuming these supplements. Besides, they also help build new muscles. Want to gain weight the natural and healthy way? Then scroll through our list below.





Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer [1Kg, Chocolate] | Lean Whey Protein Muscle Mass Gainer, Complex Carbohydrates, 1000 Calories

This protein supplement is a vegetarian formulation that is rich in all-natural Whey and milk protein and amino acids. It comes in chocolate flavour and is free from all banned substances. For athletes and people who are into workouts, this supplement can help a lot. You can use it in a host of recipes to make them more nutritious and delicious. Besides, it also supports muscle growth.



B07X8FWFMB

Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Gainer Supplement Powder for Men and Women -100gm

It is formulated with the goodness of Ayurvedic ingredient called Ashwagandha. A good supplement for gaining weight, it can be consumed by both men and women. It has no flavour and is a vegetarian formulation free from gelatine. You will see improved energy levels, more stamina and strength during workout sessions. It also supports muscle growth. You can see the results manifest in no time. Besides, it must not be consumed with milk.



B07YKSMDJ7

Megagrow Mass Gainer with High Calories Formula, Whey Protein Whole Milk Powder With Vitamins And Minerals For Weight Gain| Energy 416.09 Kcal| 22.8g Protein| 600mg Calcium with Banana Flavoured - Pack Of 1 Kg ( Total No of Serving 10 )

This weight gain supplement is formulated with sugar, Whey protein concentrate, whole milk powder, among other many ingredients. It comes in banana flavour and is a vegetarian formulation, best-suited for fitness enthusiasts who aim to gain muscle mass and a strong physique. A high-calorie formulation, it is perfect for people who want to gain weight in a natural and healthy manner. This supplement helps to refill glycogen reserves in the body which help fuel the body during intense workouts.



B0993B749B

IRON LIFTERS Premium Weight Gainer Complete Nutritional Supplement Powder for Weight & Mass Gain - 1412 Kcal, 58.5 g Protein, 10 Servings Pack(2.2 LBS, 998 GM, Pineapple Flavor)

This nutritional supplement for weight gain comes in the form of powder and has a pineapple flavour. It has a 1200 plus calorie content that will help in weight gain. Besides, it feeds your body with a high quality protein content, 250 gm of carbohydrate and loads on vitamins and minerals. It supports the synthesis of build up of new muscles. The plus part is it is free from caffeine, gluten, alcohol, lactose and sugar.



B09SHT4XP9

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON