Protein powders for women: Boost health, increase metabolism and reduce weight

Ask any person, who takes his bodybuilding seriously and is bent upon bulking up, and he will swear by the productiveness of protein supplements. Such supplements come in various forms - powder, shakes or bars. Protein is particularly good for increasing muscle mass. In this context, much of the conversation tends to focus on men. Truth is women too need to supplement their protein intake.

What we consume as diet (lentils) often fall short of our protein needs. Non vegetarians are better off but vegans are often found to be protein-deficient. Hence the need for protein supplements, aside from what we get from our diet. In fact, postmenopausal women also need to have proteins for better health.

Women need protein for maintaining a lean muscle mass, for hair, nails, skin health and strong bones. They also promote fat burning.

In case, you find your dietary protein needs to be supplemented, then there are many options available in the market. You can pick them up online too. Here are some of the popular protein products that are available on Amazon.

1) OZiva Protein & Herbs, Women

This protein powder is especially designed for women. It helps increase lean muscle mass and reduce fat percentage. It has been prepared in a way by which it improves metabolism and hormonal balance with a blend of Ayurvedic herbs such as Shatavari, Guduchi, flax seeds, green tea, curcumin, Tulsi and cinnamon. You can get much better skin and hair with multivitamins and minerals such as biotin, iron, zinc, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin C, B-vitamins, and other essential multivitamins. It is also gluten-free, soy-free, and has no artificial sweetener or added sugar.

Price (500 gm)MRP: ₹1,699.00Price: ₹1,599.00

2) SOS Nutrition Slimming, Whey Protein Powder for Women

This product is promoted as a slimming shake, as it has high protein content with low to minimal fat content, which aids in weight loss. The preparation is such that a single serving of this shake gives you 21 gram of superior Whey protein. This shake also has the following - vitamin B and K for strong hair and nails; vitamin D and calcium for strong bones and folic acid and iron to meet body's deficiencies. It is sugar-free. One pack gives 32 helpings.

MRP: ₹2,799.00Price: ₹1,425.00

3) Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein

This is a plant-based protein powder is designed to go well with Keto Diet. It is also gluten-free and 100% vegan. Since it comes in a delicious chocolate flavour, you can enjoy your drink as well. As it comes with necessary digestive enzymes, it is easy to digest. It is dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free and free of many other major allergens.Price (500 gm)MRP: ₹1,599.00Price: ₹749.004) Mypro Sport Nutrition Slim Shake Protein Powder-Meal Replacement Shake For Weight Control & Management-Sugar-Free,(11 g Protien 113.60 kcal calories) For Men & Women

This supplement is suitable for both men and women. It is a slimming shake, which is marketed as meal replacement product that curbs hunger for up to four hours. It comes packed with 31 vitamins, minerals and herbs. It also contains fibre??? and hence helps in digestion. It is also gluten-free. this product also helps boost metabolism.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

