Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Protein supplements are a great way to fill our nutrients gap in diet

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 03, 2023 18:06 IST
Summary:

Proteins are the building blocks of the body and are needed all the time. While our diet should cater to these needs, that is not always the case. Hence, the need for protein supplements.

Protein supplements come in various flavours and in different combinations.

Proteins are essential macronutrients that play a crucial role in maintaining and repairing the human body. They are responsible for building and repairing muscle tissue, producing hormones, enzymes and other important bodily compounds, and supporting the immune system. However, getting enough protein through diet alone can be challenging, especially for athletes, bodybuilders, and people following a vegetarian or vegan diet. This is where protein supplements can be beneficial.

These supplements provide a convenient and easy way to add more protein to your diet, and can help people achieve their daily protein needs. However, it's important to remember that while protein supplements can be a useful tool, they should not replace a balanced diet. Protein supplements should be used to supplement a healthy diet, not replace it. Additionally, it is advisable to speak with a doctor or a registered dietitian before starting any supplement regimen, especially for those with medical conditions or allergies.

We have put together a list of such supplements available on Amazon. Do take a look.

GREEN PROTEIN Sport Pea Protein Isolate Powder, 100% Vegan 25gm Plant Protein | Mochaccino (Mochaccino, Pack of 12)

This protein isolate powder is a 100% vegan and plant-based protein powder. Each serving contains 25gm of protein and comes in a delicious Mochaccino flavour. This powder is an excellent choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a convenient and clean source of protein. With its high quality ingredients and delicious taste, this powder is the perfect addition to your pre- or post-workout smoothie.

GREEN PROTEIN Sport Pea Protein Isolate Powder, 100% Vegan 25gm Plant Protein | Mochaccino (Mochaccino, Pack of 12)
1,308
Ensure High Protein Drink for Physically Active Adults - Vanilla 400g, Red

This protein drink is a complete and balanced nutritional drink designed for physically active adults. Vanilla flavour provides a delicious taste, it is capable of providing 14 grams of protein per serving to help build and repair muscle. It's a convenient way to support a healthy and active lifestyle, whether as a meal replacement or a snack. Made with high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals, this drink is a smart choice for those who demand the most from their bodies.

Ensure High Protein Drink for Physically Active Adults - Vanilla 400g, Red
4.2 (152)
4.2 (152)
7% off
699 755
BON PURE WHEY | 1 Kg, 28 Servings (Pack of 1) |The HOLISTIC WHEY PROTEIN

This protein shake, which gives 28 servings per pack, is a holistic Whey protein powder. It provides essential nutrients like protein, BCAA, vitamins and minerals for building muscle, boosting bone strength, immunity and promoting healthy skin, hair and nails. Ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, this product is a must-have for anyone looking to support their overall health and wellness.

BON PURE WHEY | 1 Kg, 28 Servings (Pack of 1) |The HOLISTIC WHEY PROTEIN | Muscle Building, Bone Strength, Immunity, Healthy Skin, Hair and Nails | Essential Protein, BCAA, Vitamins and Minerals | For Athletes, Sports, Fitness Enthusiasts
4 (3)
4 (3)
56% off
2,197 4,999
Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein 1Kg [Dutch Chocolate]

This Whey protein is a high-quality protein supplement with 24g of protein per serving. It comes in a delicious Dutch Chocolate flavour and contains digestive enzymes, vitamins and minerals for optimal nutrition. It has no added sugar and is designed to help improve strength, faster recovery and muscle building. It's a great value for fitness enthusiasts and athletes looking to build and maintain lean muscle mass.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein 1Kg [Dutch Chocolate] | 24g Protein/serving with Digestive Enzymes,Vitamin & Minerals, No Added Sugar|Improved Strength , Faster Recovery & Muscle Building
3.8 (5,877)
3.8 (5,877)
39% off
975 1,599
Asitis Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg with Digestive Enzymes

This Whey protein is also a protein powder that provides 27g of protein per serving and is rich in double chocolate flavour. It is fortified with digestive enzymes and contains 5.7g of BCAA. Whether you're looking to build muscle, recover after a workout, or simply add more protein to your diet, this is a great choice.

Asitis Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg with Digestive Enzymes | Double rich chocolate | 27g protein | 5.7g BCAA | Lab Tested
3.8 (2,288)
3.8 (2,288)
34% off
1,703 2,599
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Diet And Nutrition Health Care
