Pumice stone is time-tested tool, works as a great exfoliator. See top picks

Dead skin, calluses and corns are commonplace worries. To keep your feet in good shape, get home a pumice stone, which acts like a good exfoliator for skin. 
Published on Jan 24, 2022 08:18 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

Pumice stones have been used since time immemorial to get soft and smooth skin. Over the years, this stone has seen many variations. It is effective in getting rid of dead and cracked skin and also aids in removing calluses and corn to an extent. A trusted tool, it is deemed as a great exfoliator for skin. A pedicure essential, these stones are perfect for pampering your feet. It can also be used on elbows and knees. You can see the results manifest in no time, as after every use, you will find your skin to be in much better and healthy condition. Time-tested tool which continues to hold relevance to date, pumice stones work effectively and also come packed with healing properties.To help with the selection, we have shortlisted some pumice stones in the list below. They are lightweight and come with a small rope for hanging purpose. Check them out. 1. Herbal Brews - Natural Volcanic Lava Pumice Stone

This pumice stone for feet is made of 100% natural earth volcanic lava. Even the holes on the surface of this stone were formed naturally during volcanic eruptions. It is a best pick get rid of dead skin on your feet and keep them from drying. It can be also be used on elbows. It is easy to hang as it comes with a hook.2. Alis Pedicure Pumice Stone Lava Natural Pumice Stone for Dead Skin

A great tool for exfoliation, this light and abrasive stone comes in handy when you want to pamper your feet. It is effective in getting rid of dead skin and also helps in removing corns and calluses. It also has healing properties and help in making skin soft and smooth. It is easy to hang too, as it comes with a hang rope.3. Vega Oval Shaped Pumice Stone, White

This oval-shaped pumice stone which is white in colour helps in removing calluses and dead skin. Made of superior quality, it is easy to use and a perfect pick if you want soft and smooth skin. It can be used on hands, elbows and knees. Besides, it is lightweight and comes with a small rope to hang it easily. 4. Rustic Rituals Lava Pumice Stone for Foot Callus Knees and Elbow

This pumice stone is ergonomic in design and is made from naturally occurring volcanic lava. It is designed to keep your feet smooth and soft. Also, it comes in handy in getting rid of dead skin, calluses and corns. So, to pamper your feet the natural way, choose this pumice stone which is easy to use. It also comes with a small rope for hanging purpose.  

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

