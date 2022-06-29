Purchasing best spring mattress in India  

Summary:
Deciding on a mattress is not just a huge long-term investment but also a critical decision for your health. A mattress should be very carefully selected after considering all the relevant factors. A good night’s sleep is very important for your mental and physical health.
The primary factor while buying a mattress should be comforting. A spring mattress has layers of coils that provide support and bounce. Spring mattresses are considered a more traditional variant for providing good sleep support. Below is a list of the ten best spring mattresses to be your partner for a sound sleep.
1.Springfit Pro Activ Flow Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattresses
Made using the hybrid model of innerspring and foam construction, this is one of the best spring mattresses in India. The pocket spring units made with carbon-manganese alloy prevent sagging and give the mattress extra life and durability. The special fabric keeps the moisture-wicking and provides airflow throughout the mattress. This mattress also uses NASA-approved memory foam.
|Pros
|Cons
|3D Cool HEX fabric
|Shorter warranty period
|Aero sleep and anti sag technology used
|Expensive
|Certified Mattress
2. Coirfit Ortho Luxury Pocket 8-inch King Size Spring Mattress
This serious value mattress, also known for its uncompromising comfort and quality, is among the best spring mattresses available in India. This multi-layer mattress comes with ISI-approved pocket springs. This mattress is made using rebonded foam along with the spring for added support and comfort. The premium quality quilted cover provides additional years to the mattress’s life.
|Pros
|Cons
|ISTP technology used
|Heavy mattress
|No partner disturbance
|Sometimes heats up because of a foam support
|Tested and certified
3. Springtek Ortho Pocket Premium Spring 8-inch King Size Mattress
The heavy-gauge tempered steel pocket coils in this mattress make this mattress the best spring mattress in the medium-firm category. This mattress provides exceptional support and durability. The anti-microbial fabric and foam encasement are designed to provide support even on the edges. This mattress comes with a quilted fabric cover and foam layer that provides a top layer of cushioning for extra comfort.
|Pros
|Cons
|Contouring support and sag resistant
|Heavy Mattress
|Zero partner disturbance
|Not ideal for back pain
|Pocket springs made with high quality manganese steel
4. Comforto Hybrid 8-Inch Pocket Spring with Memory Foam Mattress
This medium-firm mattress with orthopaedic comfort, made with memory foam and pocket spring technology, is among the best spring mattresses. This mattress adapts to the body and ergonomically supports the spine. This mattress transfers the body weight evenly because of the hundreds of pocket springs encased in individual pockets.
|Pros
|Cons
|Spine support using hybrid technology
|Comparatively too firm
|No partner disturbance
|Pro-rated Warranty After 1 Year
|100 nights trial
5. Peps Springkoil Bonnell 8-inch Spring Mattress
This dark blue reversible mattress from Peps is made with Bonnell spring technology. It is one of the best spring mattresses with right-back support. This moderately soft mattress keeps your body relaxed and offers a good night of sleep. The PU Foam layer provides comfort to the body contours and relieves the pressure points. The top layer is covered with a soft woven fabric, which adds further comfort and makes the mattress durable.
|Pros
|Cons
|Reversible mattress
|Shorter warranty period
|Spiral locking technology
|Heavy mattress
|6M springs on sides
6. Hypnos Caspio Ortho 8 Inch Medium Firm King Size Bonnell Spring Mattress
The Hypnos mattress is designed in such a way that it is reversible and can be used on both sides. This mattress, made using Bonnell spring technology, makes it one of the best spring mattresses in the comfort and long-lasting category. The super edge plus technology maintains the mattress’s shape for a long time. This ortho mattress provides right spine support and adapts to the body shape.
|Pros
|Cons
|Super edge plus technology
|Less warranty period
|Bonnell springs
|Not very comfortable for side sleepers
|Aligns with the spine
7. Springwel Ecosoft 8-inch King Size Pocket Spring Mattress
Springwel Ecosoft mattress provides ultimate comfort and brings in a new wave of sleeping delight. With enhanced bounce and cosiness, this mattress is considered among the best spring mattress in India. With a high count of tempered steel spring coil in individual pockets, this mattress is an example of superior craftsmanship.
|Pros
|Cons
|Individually covered pocket spring unit
|Shorter warranty
|Lightweight mattress
|Retains Heat
|Reversible mattress
8. Boston Hotel Comfort 8-Inch Pocket Spring King Size Mattress
This mattress is made with independently encased pocket springs, along with non-woven fabric, and is covered with a top layer of knitted, quilted fabric, making it one of the best spring mattresses by choice. This mattress provides a proper air ventilation system and maintains better hygiene and comfort with the airflow.
|Pros
|Cons
|Air ventilation technologyAir ventilation technology
|Issues of sagging reported
|Body support
|Shorter warranty period
|No disturbance from motion transfers
9. Wakefit Xtra Snooze Grid 8-Inch King Size Mattress
Enjoy this bouncy mattress that comes with a seven-zone profile layer. The Wakefit Xtra Snooze mattress comes with a unique zippered external cover, making it one of the best spring mattresses for easy maintenance. The multiple layers support the body and ensure the spine is always aligned.
|Pros
|Cons
|7 Zone profile layer
|Heavy mattress
|Sag resistant
|Zippered external cover
10. Wake-Up 8-inch Medium Firm King Size Pocket Spring Mattress
Enjoy a lavish and pampering sleep with a Wake-up mattress. Neither too soft nor too firm, this mattress offers one of the best spring mattress sleeping experiences. The foam encasement in this mattress provides support even on the edges. Individual pocket springs ensure there is no sagging and offer zero disturbance sleep. The multi-layer structure creates top-notch comfort, offering daily calming and relaxing sleep.
|Pros
|Cons
|Tungsten carbide springs
|Heavy mattress
|Anti-bacterial
|Supportive edge
|Product
|Price
|Springfit Pro Activ Flow Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattresses
|Rs.37082
|Coirfit Ortho Luxury Pocket 8-inch King Size Spring Mattress
|Rs.13774
|Springtek Ortho Pocket Premium Spring 8-inch King Size Mattress
|Rs.14399
|Comforto Hybrid 8 Inch Pocket Spring with Memory Foam Mattress
|Rs.19999
|Peps Springkoil Bonnell 8-inch Spring Mattress
|Rs.27454
|Hypnos Caspio Ortho 8 Inch Medium Firm King Size Bonnell Spring Mattress
|Rs.15741
|Springwel Ecosoft-8inch King Size Pocket Spring Mattress
|Rs.21920
|Boston Hotel Comfort 8 Inch Pocket Spring King Size Mattress
|Rs.20990
|Wakefit Xtra Snooze Grid 8-Inch King Size Mattress
|Rs.14674
|Wake-Up 8-inch Medium Firm King Size Pocket Spring Mattress
|Rs.18801
Top 3 Features For Consumers to Consider
Best Spring Mattress In Terms Of Value For Money
Known for its pocket spring technology at a reasonable price, the Springtek mattress is the best spring mattress regarding value for money. This mattress comprises four layers that provide comfort and zero partner disturbance while sleeping. This medium-firm mattress provides uninterrupted and undisturbed sleep throughout the entire night.
Overall Best Spring Mattress
The Springfit Pro-Activ Flow mattresses are considered among the best spring mattresses. Even though it is a little expensive compared to others, it offers top-notch comfort while sleeping. Made of a total of eight layers, out of which half are made of foam and the remaining layer made of pocket springs, this mattress provides amazing support for the back. It also offers great air circulation, and the cool fabric on top keeps the mattress comfortable. Added to this, its anti-sagging feature improves the durability of this best spring mattress.
How To Find The Perfect Spring Mattress?
For a comfortable, good night's sleep, you will need to consider a few factors listed below before deciding on the best spring mattress.
Mattress thickness A mattress should not just be well aligned with your bed size, but the thickness and layering are equally critical. The thickness and layering determine the strength, air circulation, comfort, and durability.
Body weight This is a key factor, as it directly relates to body contour. This, in turn, will decide on body support and comfort.
Durability Always check for the warranty and durability of a mattress while buying a mattress.
Maintenance With body oil and sweat, mattresses tend to collect germs and dirt. Hence always go for mattresses that are easy to clean and maintain.
FAQ
1. Is a spring mattress comfortable to sleep on?
Best spring mattresses offer better airflow, thus keeping the mattress cool at night. Spring mattresses are good for people who sleep on their back. Sleepers who sleep on their stomachs should choose a hybrid, or very firm foam beds for proper support.
2. Is sleeping on a spring mattress bad for the back?
Spring mattresses are considered the most traditional type of mattress. These mattresses offer great support if you have lower back pain. These mattresses are great for back sleepers.
3. What are the effects of sleeping on a spring mattress?
Most spring mattresses are not very good with motion isolation. Spring mattresses can sometimes be noisy while turning sides. Spring mattresses tend to bounce more than foam mattresses.
4. What is the life-span of a spring mattress?
Some of the best spring mattresses last forseven to ten years. However, the longevity of the mattress depends on the quality of the mattress and the spring construction.
5. Do more springs in a mattress make it better?
Yes, it is all about the spring count. A firm, good, and high-quality pocket sprung mattress is more likely to have 1000 springs or above. However, with the higher number of springs, the mattress will be firmer and more expensive.
