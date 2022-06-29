Purchasing best spring mattress in India By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Published on Jun 29, 2022 21:49 IST





Summary: If you are contemplating purchasing a spring mattress in India, here is our pick of the top 10 best spring mattresses, together with some features to consider before deciding.

A good mattress comes with the promise of good sleep.

Deciding on a mattress is not just a huge long-term investment but also a critical decision for your health. A mattress should be very carefully selected after considering all the relevant factors. A good night’s sleep is very important for your mental and physical health. The primary factor while buying a mattress should be comforting. A spring mattress has layers of coils that provide support and bounce. Spring mattresses are considered a more traditional variant for providing good sleep support. Below is a list of the ten best spring mattresses to be your partner for a sound sleep. 1.Springfit Pro Activ Flow Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattresses Made using the hybrid model of innerspring and foam construction, this is one of the best spring mattresses in India. The pocket spring units made with carbon-manganese alloy prevent sagging and give the mattress extra life and durability. The special fabric keeps the moisture-wicking and provides airflow throughout the mattress. This mattress also uses NASA-approved memory foam. 3D design cool HEX fabric used

Medium-firm

Warranty period: 5 years

NASA approved sleep memory foam

Anti-sag technology.

Mattress layers: 6

Pros Cons 3D Cool HEX fabric Shorter warranty period Aero sleep and anti sag technology used Expensive Certified Mattress

2. Coirfit Ortho Luxury Pocket 8-inch King Size Spring Mattress This serious value mattress, also known for its uncompromising comfort and quality, is among the best spring mattresses available in India. This multi-layer mattress comes with ISI-approved pocket springs. This mattress is made using rebonded foam along with the spring for added support and comfort. The premium quality quilted cover provides additional years to the mattress’s life. ISI Approved pocket spring

Firmness level: Soft

Long-term back support

All season comfort

Pros Cons ISTP technology used Heavy mattress No partner disturbance Sometimes heats up because of a foam support Tested and certified

3. Springtek Ortho Pocket Premium Spring 8-inch King Size Mattress The heavy-gauge tempered steel pocket coils in this mattress make this mattress the best spring mattress in the medium-firm category. This mattress provides exceptional support and durability. The anti-microbial fabric and foam encasement are designed to provide support even on the edges. This mattress comes with a quilted fabric cover and foam layer that provides a top layer of cushioning for extra comfort. Firmness level: Medium firm

Individual pocket springs

Zero disturbance sleep.

Anti-microbial quilted fabric

Zero partner disturbance,

Sag resistant

Pros Cons Contouring support and sag resistant Heavy Mattress Zero partner disturbance Not ideal for back pain Pocket springs made with high quality manganese steel

4. Comforto Hybrid 8-Inch Pocket Spring with Memory Foam Mattress This medium-firm mattress with orthopaedic comfort, made with memory foam and pocket spring technology, is among the best spring mattresses. This mattress adapts to the body and ergonomically supports the spine. This mattress transfers the body weight evenly because of the hundreds of pocket springs encased in individual pockets. 100-night trial

Orthopaedic Spinal alignment

Zero motion transfer

Hundreds of pocket springs

Hybrid technology

Pros Cons Spine support using hybrid technology Comparatively too firm No partner disturbance Pro-rated Warranty After 1 Year 100 nights trial

5. Peps Springkoil Bonnell 8-inch Spring Mattress This dark blue reversible mattress from Peps is made with Bonnell spring technology. It is one of the best spring mattresses with right-back support. This moderately soft mattress keeps your body relaxed and offers a good night of sleep. The PU Foam layer provides comfort to the body contours and relieves the pressure points. The top layer is covered with a soft woven fabric, which adds further comfort and makes the mattress durable. Bonnell spring technology

Warranty: 5 years on product

P U foam topper

Reversible

Pros Cons Reversible mattress Shorter warranty period Spiral locking technology Heavy mattress 6M springs on sides

6. Hypnos Caspio Ortho 8 Inch Medium Firm King Size Bonnell Spring Mattress The Hypnos mattress is designed in such a way that it is reversible and can be used on both sides. This mattress, made using Bonnell spring technology, makes it one of the best spring mattresses in the comfort and long-lasting category. The super edge plus technology maintains the mattress’s shape for a long time. This ortho mattress provides right spine support and adapts to the body shape. Flexi-firm support

Soft top layer

Adapts to body contour

Five years warranty

Pros Cons Super edge plus technology Less warranty period Bonnell springs Not very comfortable for side sleepers Aligns with the spine

7. Springwel Ecosoft 8-inch King Size Pocket Spring Mattress Springwel Ecosoft mattress provides ultimate comfort and brings in a new wave of sleeping delight. With enhanced bounce and cosiness, this mattress is considered among the best spring mattress in India. With a high count of tempered steel spring coil in individual pockets, this mattress is an example of superior craftsmanship. Premium Fabric with chain stitched quilting

High Density Polyurethane Foam

Zero partner disturbance

Reversible Mattress

Warranty: Five years on mattress

Pros Cons Individually covered pocket spring unit Shorter warranty Lightweight mattress Retains Heat Reversible mattress

8. Boston Hotel Comfort 8-Inch Pocket Spring King Size Mattress This mattress is made with independently encased pocket springs, along with non-woven fabric, and is covered with a top layer of knitted, quilted fabric, making it one of the best spring mattresses by choice. This mattress provides a proper air ventilation system and maintains better hygiene and comfort with the airflow. Medium soft

Knitted quilted fabric

Exclusive air ventilation technology

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons Air ventilation technologyAir ventilation technology Issues of sagging reported Body support Shorter warranty period No disturbance from motion transfers

9. Wakefit Xtra Snooze Grid 8-Inch King Size Mattress Enjoy this bouncy mattress that comes with a seven-zone profile layer. The Wakefit Xtra Snooze mattress comes with a unique zippered external cover, making it one of the best spring mattresses for easy maintenance. The multiple layers support the body and ensure the spine is always aligned. Bouncy feeling

7 zone design provides

Air circulation

Sag resistant

Warranty: 10 years manufacturer warranty

Pros Cons 7 Zone profile layer Heavy mattress Sag resistant Zippered external cover

10. Wake-Up 8-inch Medium Firm King Size Pocket Spring Mattress Enjoy a lavish and pampering sleep with a Wake-up mattress. Neither too soft nor too firm, this mattress offers one of the best spring mattress sleeping experiences. The foam encasement in this mattress provides support even on the edges. Individual pocket springs ensure there is no sagging and offer zero disturbance sleep. The multi-layer structure creates top-notch comfort, offering daily calming and relaxing sleep. Warranty: 10 years

Pocket-spring coils

Breathable airflow

Edge support

Pros Cons Tungsten carbide springs Heavy mattress Anti-bacterial Supportive edge

Price of best spring mattress at a glance:

Product Price Springfit Pro Activ Flow Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattresses Rs.37082 Coirfit Ortho Luxury Pocket 8-inch King Size Spring Mattress Rs.13774 Springtek Ortho Pocket Premium Spring 8-inch King Size Mattress Rs.14399 Comforto Hybrid 8 Inch Pocket Spring with Memory Foam Mattress Rs.19999 Peps Springkoil Bonnell 8-inch Spring Mattress Rs.27454 Hypnos Caspio Ortho 8 Inch Medium Firm King Size Bonnell Spring Mattress Rs.15741 Springwel Ecosoft-8inch King Size Pocket Spring Mattress Rs.21920 Boston Hotel Comfort 8 Inch Pocket Spring King Size Mattress Rs.20990 Wakefit Xtra Snooze Grid 8-Inch King Size Mattress Rs.14674 Wake-Up 8-inch Medium Firm King Size Pocket Spring Mattress Rs.18801