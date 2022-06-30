Story Saved
Purchasing best spring mattress in India  

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  Published on Jun 29, 2022 21:49 IST
If you are contemplating purchasing a spring mattress in India, here is our pick of the top 10 best spring mattresses, together with some features to consider before deciding.  

A good mattress comes with the promise of good sleep.

Deciding on a mattress is not just a huge long-term investment but also a critical decision for your health. A mattress should be very carefully selected after considering all the relevant factors. A good night’s sleep is very important for your mental and physical health.

The primary factor while buying a mattress should be comforting. A spring mattress has layers of coils that provide support and bounce. Spring mattresses are considered a more traditional variant for providing good sleep support. Below is a list of the ten best spring mattresses to be your partner for a sound sleep.

1.Springfit Pro Activ Flow Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattresses

Made using the hybrid model of innerspring and foam construction, this is one of the best spring mattresses in India. The pocket spring units made with carbon-manganese alloy prevent sagging and give the mattress extra life and durability. The special fabric keeps the moisture-wicking and provides airflow throughout the mattress. This mattress also uses NASA-approved memory foam.

  • 3D design cool HEX fabric used
  • Medium-firm
  • Warranty period: 5 years
  • NASA approved sleep memory foam
  • Anti-sag technology.
  • Mattress layers: 6
ProsCons
3D Cool HEX fabricShorter warranty period
Aero sleep and anti sag technology usedExpensive
Certified Mattress 
cellpic
Springfit Pro Activ Flow Orthopedic Memory Foam Medium Soft Pocket Spring Hotel Comfort Bed Mattresses 8 Inch- Mattress King Size (72x72x8 Inch, Memory Foam Mattress)
13% off
37,082 42,624
Buy now

2. Coirfit Ortho Luxury Pocket 8-inch King Size Spring Mattress

This serious value mattress, also known for its uncompromising comfort and quality, is among the best spring mattresses available in India. This multi-layer mattress comes with ISI-approved pocket springs. This mattress is made using rebonded foam along with the spring for added support and comfort. The premium quality quilted cover provides additional years to the mattress’s life.

  • ISI Approved pocket spring
  • Firmness level: Soft
  • Long-term back support
  • All season comfort
ProsCons
ISTP technology usedHeavy mattress
No partner disturbanceSometimes heats up because of a foam support
Tested and certified 
cellpic
Coirfit Ortho Luxury Pocket 8-inch King Size Spring Mattress (White, 78x72x8)
67% off
13,774.05 42,347.578
Buy now

3. Springtek Ortho Pocket Premium Spring 8-inch King Size Mattress

The heavy-gauge tempered steel pocket coils in this mattress make this mattress the best spring mattress in the medium-firm category. This mattress provides exceptional support and durability. The anti-microbial fabric and foam encasement are designed to provide support even on the edges. This mattress comes with a quilted fabric cover and foam layer that provides a top layer of cushioning for extra comfort.

  • Firmness level: Medium firm
  • Individual pocket springs
  • Zero disturbance sleep.
  • Anti-microbial quilted fabric
  • Zero partner disturbance,
  • Sag resistant
ProsCons
Contouring support and sag resistantHeavy Mattress
Zero partner disturbanceNot ideal for back pain
Pocket springs made with high quality manganese steel 

4. Comforto Hybrid 8-Inch Pocket Spring with Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-firm mattress with orthopaedic comfort, made with memory foam and pocket spring technology, is among the best spring mattresses. This mattress adapts to the body and ergonomically supports the spine. This mattress transfers the body weight evenly because of the hundreds of pocket springs encased in individual pockets.

  • 100-night trial
  • Orthopaedic Spinal alignment
  • Zero motion transfer
  • Hundreds of pocket springs
  • Hybrid technology
ProsCons
Spine support using hybrid technologyComparatively too firm
No partner disturbancePro-rated Warranty After 1 Year
100 nights trial 
cellpic
Comforto Hybrid 8 Inch Pocket Spring with Memory Foam Mattress (78x72x8 Inch, King Size Mattress)
58% off
19,999 47,667
Buy now

5. Peps Springkoil Bonnell 8-inch Spring Mattress

This dark blue reversible mattress from Peps is made with Bonnell spring technology. It is one of the best spring mattresses with right-back support. This moderately soft mattress keeps your body relaxed and offers a good night of sleep. The PU Foam layer provides comfort to the body contours and relieves the pressure points. The top layer is covered with a soft woven fabric, which adds further comfort and makes the mattress durable.

  • Bonnell spring technology
  • Warranty: 5 years on product
  • P U foam topper
  • Reversible
ProsCons
Reversible mattressShorter warranty period
Spiral locking technologyHeavy mattress
6M springs on sides 
cellpic
Peps Springkoil Bonnell 8-inch Super King Size Spring Mattress (Dark Blue, 84x72x08)
32% off
27,454 40,148
Buy now

6. Hypnos Caspio Ortho 8 Inch Medium Firm King Size Bonnell Spring Mattress

The Hypnos mattress is designed in such a way that it is reversible and can be used on both sides. This mattress, made using Bonnell spring technology, makes it one of the best spring mattresses in the comfort and long-lasting category. The super edge plus technology maintains the mattress’s shape for a long time. This ortho mattress provides right spine support and adapts to the body shape.

  • Flexi-firm support
  • Soft top layer
  • Adapts to body contour
  • Five years warranty
ProsCons
 Super edge plus technology Less warranty period
 Bonnell springs Not very comfortable for side sleepers
 Aligns with the spine 
cellpic
Hypnos Caspio Ortho 8 Inch Medium Firm King Size Bonnell Spring Mattress Navy Blue (72X72X08)
42% off
16,861 29,070
Buy now

7. Springwel Ecosoft 8-inch King Size Pocket Spring Mattress

Springwel Ecosoft mattress provides ultimate comfort and brings in a new wave of sleeping delight. With enhanced bounce and cosiness, this mattress is considered among the best spring mattress in India. With a high count of tempered steel spring coil in individual pockets, this mattress is an example of superior craftsmanship.

  • Premium Fabric with chain stitched quilting
  • High Density Polyurethane Foam
  • Zero partner disturbance
  • Reversible Mattress
  • Warranty: Five years on mattress
ProsCons
Individually covered pocket spring unitShorter warranty
Lightweight mattressRetains Heat
Reversible mattress 
cellpic
Springwel Ecosoft 8-inch King Size Pocket Spring Mattess (Beige, 72x72x8)
20% off
21,920 27,400
Buy now

8. Boston Hotel Comfort 8-Inch Pocket Spring King Size Mattress

This mattress is made with independently encased pocket springs, along with non-woven fabric, and is covered with a top layer of knitted, quilted fabric, making it one of the best spring mattresses by choice. This mattress provides a proper air ventilation system and maintains better hygiene and comfort with the airflow.

  • Medium soft
  • Knitted quilted fabric
  • Exclusive air ventilation technology
  • Warranty: 5 years
ProsCons
Air ventilation technologyAir ventilation technologyIssues of sagging reported
Body supportShorter warranty period
No disturbance from motion transfers  
cellpic
Boston Hotel Comfort 8 Inch Pocket Spring King Size Mattress (72 x 72 X 8 Inch)
34% off
20,990 31,965
Buy now

9. Wakefit Xtra Snooze Grid 8-Inch King Size Mattress

Enjoy this bouncy mattress that comes with a seven-zone profile layer. The Wakefit Xtra Snooze mattress comes with a unique zippered external cover, making it one of the best spring mattresses for easy maintenance. The multiple layers support the body and ensure the spine is always aligned.

  • Bouncy feeling
  • 7 zone design provides
  • Air circulation
  • Sag resistant
  • Warranty: 10 years manufacturer warranty
ProsCons
7 Zone profile layerHeavy mattress
Sag resistant 
Zippered external cover 
cellpic
Wakefit Xtra Snooze Grid 8-Inch King Size Mattress (72x72x8 Inches, Medium Firm, White)
18% off
14,855 18,116
Buy now

10. Wake-Up 8-inch Medium Firm King Size Pocket Spring Mattress

Enjoy a lavish and pampering sleep with a Wake-up mattress. Neither too soft nor too firm, this mattress offers one of the best spring mattress sleeping experiences. The foam encasement in this mattress provides support even on the edges. Individual pocket springs ensure there is no sagging and offer zero disturbance sleep. The multi-layer structure creates top-notch comfort, offering daily calming and relaxing sleep.

  • Warranty: 10 years
  • Pocket-spring coils
  • Breathable airflow
  • Edge support
ProsCons
Tungsten carbide springsHeavy mattress
Anti-bacterial 
Supportive edge 
cellpic
Wake-Up 8-inch Medium Firm King Size Pocket Spring Mattress (78x72x8 inch)
41% off
20,930 35,474
Buy now

Price of best spring mattress at a glance:

ProductPrice
Springfit Pro Activ Flow Orthopaedic Memory Foam MattressesRs.37082
Coirfit Ortho Luxury Pocket 8-inch King Size Spring MattressRs.13774
Springtek Ortho Pocket Premium Spring 8-inch King Size MattressRs.14399
Comforto Hybrid 8 Inch Pocket Spring with Memory Foam MattressRs.19999
Peps Springkoil Bonnell 8-inch Spring Mattress Rs.27454
Hypnos Caspio Ortho 8 Inch Medium Firm King Size Bonnell Spring MattressRs.15741
Springwel Ecosoft-8inch King Size Pocket Spring MattressRs.21920
Boston Hotel Comfort 8 Inch Pocket Spring King Size MattressRs.20990
Wakefit Xtra Snooze Grid 8-Inch King Size MattressRs.14674
Wake-Up 8-inch Medium Firm King Size Pocket Spring MattressRs.18801

Top 3 Features For Consumers to Consider

  1. Warranty And Sleep Trial: Always check for free sleep trials and the warranty period when picking up a mattress. Most brands offer 8-10 years of warranty and 60-100 days of a free trial, depending on the type of mattress. Sleep trails will help you choose better after experiencing it first hand for a few days.
  2. Level Of Toxicity And Hypoallergenic properties: Spring mattresses are generally considered to be more toxic than foam mattresses. Always check the certifications and hypoallergenic features before buying any of the best spring mattresses.
  3. Support Layers: Some of the best spring mattresses are made of multiple layers for extra comfort and support. These layers not just provide comfort and softness while sleeping, but they also provide air ventilation. The better the breathability of a mattress, the better its lifespan.

Best Spring Mattress In Terms Of Value For Money

Known for its pocket spring technology at a reasonable price, the Springtek mattress is the best spring mattress regarding value for money. This mattress comprises four layers that provide comfort and zero partner disturbance while sleeping. This medium-firm mattress provides uninterrupted and undisturbed sleep throughout the entire night.

Overall Best Spring Mattress

The Springfit Pro-Activ Flow mattresses are considered among the best spring mattresses. Even though it is a little expensive compared to others, it offers top-notch comfort while sleeping. Made of a total of eight layers, out of which half are made of foam and the remaining layer made of pocket springs, this mattress provides amazing support for the back. It also offers great air circulation, and the cool fabric on top keeps the mattress comfortable. Added to this, its anti-sagging feature improves the durability of this best spring mattress.

How To Find The Perfect Spring Mattress?

For a comfortable, good night's sleep, you will need to consider a few factors listed below before deciding on the best spring mattress.

Mattress thickness A mattress should not just be well aligned with your bed size, but the thickness and layering are equally critical. The thickness and layering determine the strength, air circulation, comfort, and durability.

Body weight This is a key factor, as it directly relates to body contour. This, in turn, will decide on body support and comfort.

Durability Always check for the warranty and durability of a mattress while buying a mattress.

Maintenance With body oil and sweat, mattresses tend to collect germs and dirt. Hence always go for mattresses that are easy to clean and maintain.

FAQ

1. Is a spring mattress comfortable to sleep on?

Best spring mattresses offer better airflow, thus keeping the mattress cool at night. Spring mattresses are good for people who sleep on their back. Sleepers who sleep on their stomachs should choose a hybrid, or very firm foam beds for proper support.

2. Is sleeping on a spring mattress bad for the back?

Spring mattresses are considered the most traditional type of mattress. These mattresses offer great support if you have lower back pain. These mattresses are great for back sleepers.

3. What are the effects of sleeping on a spring mattress?

Most spring mattresses are not very good with motion isolation. Spring mattresses can sometimes be noisy while turning sides. Spring mattresses tend to bounce more than foam mattresses.

4. What is the life-span of a spring mattress?

Some of the best spring mattresses last forseven to ten years. However, the longevity of the mattress depends on the quality of the mattress and the spring construction.

5. Do more springs in a mattress make it better?

Yes, it is all about the spring count. A firm, good, and high-quality pocket sprung mattress is more likely to have 1000 springs or above. However, with the higher number of springs, the mattress will be firmer and more expensive.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

