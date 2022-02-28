Ready, set and ‘glow’ with these bronzers to get perfect sun-kissed pictures

Bronzer is one beauty product that packs in a host of benefits. It adds a definition to your features, uplift your dull-looking skin, evens your skin tone and hides your flaws seamlessly. It is one product which can get you the enviable back-from-holiday like glow in seconds. You can use it on your cheeks, jawline, forehead, temples, collar bones and so on to give your skin a dash of luminous glow. If you're a fan of sun-kissed pictures, then applying bronzer can help you really get fabulous photographs.Amazon has a range of this beauty product available on its platform. They come in alluring finishes and help impart a natural-looking glow to your skin. Besides, they blend super easily into the skin and result in soft and smooth skin. A must-have in your makeup kit, you must try one of these bronzers listed below to ace both makeup and no makeup look. Scroll down to take a look.

This illuminating bronzer comes in an alluring matte finish. It is a lightweight formulation which helps even out the skin tone and blurring the imperfections, resulting in a luminous and sun-kissed glowing skin. It is available in many colour variants and each of them easily blends into the skin.

This bronzer helps in highlighting and contouring one's best facial features like cheeks, chin and eyes. A vegan formulation, it effectively controls excess sebum, resulting in soft and smooth skin. It easily blends into the skin and has a matte finish. For sun-kissed perfect pictures, add this one in your makeup kitty.

Available in two flattering colours - cinnamon and teracotta - this vegan formulation provides buildable coverage and conceals the appearance of imperfections with the help of advanced optical technology. A lightweight formulation, it blends easily into the skin and is free from paraben, mineral oil and nano ingredients (deemed harmful for skin).

This bronzer is a lightweight formulation that comes packed with oil controlling properties to help you get shine-free and perfect sun-kissed pictures. It has a matte finish, is available in beige colour and is suitable for long-lasting wear. If you want a smooth and even skin and want to highlight your facial features, then go for this formulation from Ciate London. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

