Ready to bask in pleasant fragrance of rose perfumes? See top picks under 400

What scent one wear tells a lot about one's personality. The various notes of a perfume say something about one's choice and taste. If you’re looking for a perfume that has a rich floral fragrance, then go for a rose perfume. It is timeless, evergreen and has an enchanting appeal to it. Besides, this perfume can also impact one's senses positively and boost one's level of confidence too. Its fragrance is refreshing for one's mind and help one make a stellar first impression on whoever one meets on the move. Amazon has a slew of options available on its platform. To help you with selection, we have curated a list below.

All the perfumes have a long-lasting aromatic smell which lingers on for long hours. All of them come in beautiful packaging and some of them are unisex too. What’s more is all of the listed products are available below the price point of ₹400. Amazing, right? Interested in checking out our top picks? Then scroll down.

B07RGHZJ9H

This perfume for women has an invigorating fragrance of rose. It has top notes of rose, heart notes of water lily, rose and Peony and base notes of Vanilla and Musk. An excellent pick, this perfume’s long-lasting fragrance lingers on for long and boosts confidence.

B08LP2CKJV

This perfume is unisex. It has a floral scent and comes infused with the fragrance of fresh and floral rose petals. It comes in a nice packaging of 60 ml and is just perfect to boost one’s level of poise.

B09H2Z83GF



This perfume comes infused with the aromatic goodness of rose. It has a lingering and invigorating fragrance that can uplift anyone’s senses in seconds. It comes in a beautiful packaging of 100 ml.

B09K7SHSFG

This perfume is unisex and has a gentle and soft fragrance of rose. Its sweetness can have a profound impact on one’s senses and uplift one’s confidence too. Enriched from botanical sources in the form of base oil, this perfume is alcohol-free. Its aromatic smell is long-lasting and evergreen.

B07HL38H61

This perfume has a floral scent and is unisex too. Its long-lasting fragrance is exquisite and has a striking appeal. It comes in a nice packaging of 100 ml and 200 ml bottles. Its premium fragrance will have a positive impact on one’s senses and uplift one’s mood in a jiffy.



