Ready-to-drink meal replacement shakes can help you in weight loss journey

Obesity is a concern that plagues many people across the world. Apart from being a health hazard, it has a deep impact on the mind and on one's self confidence. Many men and women then obsess about weight loss.

What happens next is that people take to extreme ways for weight reduction. Among them, some opt for extreme diet restrictions and strenuous exercise regimen. A smarter way would be to opt for ways to monitor the amount of food we take on a daily basis and the portions we consume. One of the ways of cutting down on calories could be to replace one meal a day with ready-to-drink meal replacement shakes.

They come packed with proteins, dietary fibre, minerals and vitamins which give the body the much-needed nourishment while keeping a check on calories.

On online e-commerce platforms like Amazon, a number of such drinks are listed. If you are interested, then we have a list ready for you. Take a look at them and decide for yourself.



1) Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1 Shake for Weight Loss

B07D747QT2

This is a healthy meal replacement shake that fulfills nutritional needs of the body. This drink boosts the energy levels to keep you fit while it helps in weight management by reducing daily calorie intake. It also increases immunity of the body and maintains healthy digestion.

2) Mypro Sport Nutrition Slim Shake Protein Powder-Meal Replacement Shake For Weight Control & Management

B0893ZWD4G

This meal replacement shake helps curb hunger for up to four hours. It is rich in proteins and also has 31 vitamins, minerals, herbs and fibre. It has been prepared in a way to boost metabolism and hence helps an individual burn more calories, which then results in weight loss.

3) Saffola FITTIFY Hi-Protein Slim Meal Replacement Shake, Swiss Chocolate, 420 gm

B083QJLY3Q

This weight management drink can help you knock off up to four kilograms in just two months. This meal replacement drink gives up to 70% less calories per serve as compared to an average Indian meal. It has been prepared from digestible Whey protein and every serve contains 18g to 20g of protein and 2-4 gms dietary fibre per serve. It is available in a number of flavours including Swish chocolate, mango, kesar pista, vanilla and coffee caramel.

4) Kapiva Chocolate Slim Shake -Meal Replacement Drink Powered With 6 Ayurvedic Herbs and 12 Superfoods

B08B3QDXR6

This shake uses the goodness of six Ayurvedic herbs, including Garcinia, green coffee bean and green tea (to break down excess fats in the body), cinnamon (to prevent blood sugar spike), Apple Cider Vinegar (to boosts metabolism) and Boswellia (to prevent high inflammation) to help in weight management. This is a low-calorie meal intake, which means that it creates a calorie gap in the body. When the body is calorie-deficient, it burns other energy sources like fat and, thereby, helps in weight control. It is rich in protein and fibre. One can replace either breakfast, lunch or dinner with this meal replacement shake and save up to 500 calories per meal.





