Relax your mind and nourish your skin with these trusted body oils

If there is one experience that will help calm your nerves, relax your mind, help you unwind and also get you buttery soft skin, then it has to be a good massage with a trusted body oil. Made from nourishing essential oils and, sometimes, Ayurvedic herbs, body oils come packed with skin and health benefits. For a massage to prove relaxing and wonderful, it becomes important what body oil one invests in. A good body oil with the right ingredients can make all the difference. Wondering what all things to look for in a body oil? Well, for starters, look for a non-greasy formulation. It is a vital consideration and one that is non-negotiable. Among other things, look for a body oil which has a pleasant, lingering aroma, is free from harmful chemicals and one that has a lightweight formulation. Also, a good body oil will penetrate deep into the layers of skin to ensure it is well hydrated, nourished and supple. For your skin to remain If you are in need of some inspiration, then our list of shortlisted body oils prepared below is definitely going to come in handy. It contains our top picks and we are hoping they become your favourite too. Scroll through the list and read about the amazing benefits of listed body oils. 1. Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Oil

This 100% vegan oil is perfect to get glistening and supple skin. It locks in moisture, deeply hydrates your skin and helps reduce the appearance of pigmentation on the skin. The formulation is non-greasy and lightweight, therefore loved by so many. It is made from the crafty blend of nine nourishing oils namely Avocado, Coconut, Almond, Brazil Nut, Carrot Seed, Olive, Grape seed, Sunflower and Vanilla.2. Parachute Advansed Olive &amp;amp;amp; Almond Body Oil

Made from the goodness of Olive oil and Almond oil, this formulation helps moisturizes the skin deeply and keeps it nourished and supple. It penetrates deep into the skin to ensure it is properly hydrated and nourished from within. It has a mild fragrance that lingers on and also has a calming effect on one's senses. The light, non-greasy formula gets easily absorbed into the skin, resulting in soft and smooth skin.3. Keya Seth Aromatherapy Skin Defence Orange Body Oil

This oil is enriched with the nourishing goodness of Carrot Seed oil, Orange oil, Wheatgerm oil and Sandalwood oil. The formulation is non-greasy and lightweight and gets easily absorbed into the skin. It also results in even and bright skin tone, boosts elasticity of the skin and improves collagen production. 4. WOW Skin Science Thai Body Massage Oil

Formulated with the blend of six oils – Olive, Sweet almond, Jojoba, Grapeseed, Coconut Oil and Argan, this body massage oil helps sooth your skin and calm the nerves too. It also contains Lemongrass oil, Kaffir lime oil and jasmine absolute. Besides even toning your skin, it also boosts one's skin complexion. It improves blood circulation and skin texture too. 5. Navratna Therapy Ayurvedic Body Massage Oil

Get smooth skin, a relaxed and rejuvenated mind in no time with this Ayurvedic massage body oil. Enriched with nine essential oils and nine ayurvedic herbs, this oil is effective in reducing muscle tension and uplifting one's mood. It is free from sulphate, paraben and other such harmful chemicals.

