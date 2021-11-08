Remove makeup easily while protecting skin barrier with cleansing water

We all love makeup. However, most of us find it difficult to remove it. In agitation, most of us make the most common mistake of vigorously rubbing our faces with a regular face wash. By doing so, most of us end up damaging our skin barrier. The best way to ensure that all your makeup, dirt and excess oil is effectively and easily removed from your face is by cleansing the face with a dedicated makeup cleansing water. It acts like a great makeup remover and cleanser, resulting in a clear, fresh and rejuvenated skin. Even if your lip colour is highly pigmented, or your eye makeup is waterproof, makeup cleansing water makes it supremely easy to remove it in one go.





We have listed below some really amazing make cleansing water so that you can enjoy removing makeup as much as you love applying makeup.





1. Garnier Skin Naturals, Micellar Cleansing Water, 125ml

Garnier Micellar Water is your go-to makeup remover, as it is infused with cleansing molecules called ‘Micelles’ which help attract all the makeup and other impurities like dust and dirt from your skin pores and skin easily in one go. It contains no added alcohol, or parabens. Therefore, it is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.





2. Blue Heaven Oil infused Micellar Cleansing Water

This oil-infused micellar cleansing water helps remove the makeup, dust, dirt and other impurities easily and effectively. This no-rinse formulation is paraben free. It also helps balance the skin's pH level. It also helps hydrate the skin and keep it nourished as it is enriched with the goodness of Argan oil.





3. L'Oreal Paris Dermo Expertise Lip and Eye Make-Up Remover, 125ml

This gentle eyes and lip makeup remover is effective in removing waterproof and long-lasting makeup. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It has been ophthalmologically tested. This L'Oreal makeup remover will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.





4. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Daily Soothing Cleanser, 250 ml

This gentle makeup remover is suitable for removing makeup from face and eyes. It does so while respecting the skin barrier. It is specially good for sensitive skin. Besides, it also help preserve the skin's natural balance.





