Republic Day 2022: Primers prepare perfect base for makeup, avail best discounts

A primer is an essential beauty product if you want a flawless makeup look. It helps prepare a smooth base so that your makeup blends well and stands out. It also ensures that your makeup stays intact for long durations. An even-tone skin is a prerequisite if one is aiming for perfection and a primer ensures one gets just that by reducing the appearance of blemishes, dark spots, fine lines etc.







Primer prices at a glance:

Product Original Price Discounted Price Blue Heaven Flawless Makeup Base Primer, 30g ₹ 300.00 ₹ 180.00 Lakme Absolute Blur Perfect Matte Face Primer ₹ 299.00 ₹ 245.00 Insight Primer | 3 In 1 Oil Free (PRIMER) ₹ 250.00 ₹ 229.00 Swiss Beauty Real MakeUp Base Hightlighting Primer ₹ 349.00 ₹ 264.00

One can even use it as a base for eyeshadows for a perfect finish. There are many makeup primers available in the market and online, but the best ones are those that are non-greasy and lightweight. It helps the makeup blend well and easily and also keeps the skin hydrated and supple.



In the list below, we have rounded up primers from renowned brands which are available at a discounted price on Amazon as part of its Republic Day sale. So, scroll through the list and add the primers to your cart now asap. The sale ends on January 20. So, hurry.





1. Blue Heaven Flawless Makeup Base Primer, 30g

B0757MYFPW

This formulation comes in the form of gel and is transparent in colour. Its application prepares your skin for makeup and ensures it stays put for long durations. It blends well with the makeup, has a silk matte finish and can also be used as a base for eyeshadows and blush on. This formulation is oil-free and non-greasy and is available in 16 g and 30 g packaging.



2. Lakme Absolute Blur Perfect Matte Face Primer

B08B8QSY7Q

To ensure your makeup looks flawless, it is important to ensure you have your skin all prepped up for it. This formulation ensures that you have the perfect base to apply makeup on. It also helps to make your makeup stay intact for long durations. It gives you an even-toned skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines, dark spots and so on. You can also wear it over a moisturizer for an instant glow and radiance on your skin.



3. Insight Primer | 3 In 1 Oil Free (PRIMER)

B0746KYG4M

This formulation is oil-free and comes in the form of gel. It is cruelty-free, waterproof, alcohol-free and extremely effective in diminishing the appearance of fine lines and blemishes. It prepares a perfect base for you to apply makeup on and keeps the skin moisturized. It comes in a nice packaging and is easy to apply.





4. Swiss Beauty Real MakeUp Base Hightlighting Primer

B07X9KMG88

This lightweight formula prepares a flawless and smooth base for makeup purpose. It is oil-free and has a matte finish. It helps the makeup to stay intact for long durations, is non-greasy and is easy to apply. It helps in reducing the appearance of large skin pores, fine lines and blemishes to make your skin appear radiant and glowing.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON