Republic Day 2022 sale: Up to 45% off on Nivea skincare, beauty items, see here

On January 26, India will celebrate her 73rd Republic Day. It is a day to remember how our modern state came into being. It is also a public holiday and time to spend with family. However, this is also time to do brisk business and to do some wholesale buying for the home and family. The markets, both offline and online, are full of offers and discounts for a whole host of products.



Product Price Price After Discount NIVEA Body Lotion for Very Dry Skin, Nourishing Body Milk with Almond Oil & Vitamin E ₹ 548.00 ₹ 301.40 NIVEA Crème, All Season Multi-Purpose Cream ₹ 310.00 ₹ 207.57 NIVEA Lip Balm, Original Care ₹ 140.00 ₹ 95.55 Nivea Women Face Wash for Acne Prone Skin ₹ 185.00 ₹ 136.80

Products with mega discounts range from laptops, mobiles, clothing, footwear to beauty and skincare products. Spending money on skincare products is always a wise thing to do, more so now, as northern India will still see mild winter conditions for another month and a half while the rest of India will enjoy mild winter till mid February.



Among the brands offering discounts is Nivea, a trusted skincare brand for years. On offer are products with as much as 45% off. Now, that would be a great discount to benefit from. In case, we have convinced you to check out what is on offer, we would like to facilitate the process with a list of products we have shortlisted for you. Check them out here.



1) NIVEA Body Lotion for Very Dry Skin, Nourishing Body Milk with Almond Oil & Vitamin E, For Men & Women, 600 ml



This body lotion is a wonder product in the winters. For those of us who have severe dry skin, this Nivea body lotion is ideally suited. Prepared with the goodness of Almond oil and vitamin E, this lotion reduces the roughness of skin and repairs very dry skin. Its deep moisture serum formula gives you soft and supple skin for up to 48 hours. It also contains glycerin and petrolatum (another term for petroleum jelly) and is skin compatible and dermatologically approved.



2) NIVEA Crème, All Season Multi-Purpose Cream, 200ml

This multi-purpose cream is a family favourite and can be used by all. It contains glycerin, lanolin alcohol and panthenol. The liquid paraffin and MC wax are used to form a film so it would be better for winter use and at night. It is a skin moisturizer, designed to deliver intensive protective care. Enriched with provitamin B5, Nivea's magic formula intensively moisturises, nourishes and protects the skin from that rough, dry feel.



3) NIVEA Lip Balm, Original Care, 4.8g

If it is Nivea, it has to be good, even for our lips. This moisturizing stick comes with Shea butter's flavour. It also has a soft shimmery finish to it and looks good when applied. Its natural oils give your lips protection for 24 hours. It comes with a ‘melt in moisture’ formula which ensures a smooth application.



4) Nivea Women Face Wash for Acne Prone Skin, Milk Delights Turmeric, Reduces 99.9% Pimple Causing Bacteria, 100 ml

This facewash is particularly designed for acne and pimple affected skin. It contains the goodness of milk and turmeric and is effective against pimple causing bacteria - while milk acts as a natural cleanser, turmeric's anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory works on bacterial growth.

