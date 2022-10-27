Resistance bands are cost effective, help boost mobility

A good stretching session can always do wonders to our body. However, some of us struggle to do it alone all by ourselves and need someone to help us stretch better. Since that is not always possible, one can get resistance bands for oneself to push oneself more. An effective way to achieve better and effective results, these bands can really help in a big way. In the market, there are many types of resistance bands available that come with varying levels of resistance. One can find bands with low intensity, medium intensity and high intensity. While doing yoga, mobility and other forms of exercise, these bands can be used. They don't cost much and help boost one's performance as well.

We have shortlisted some such bands for you in a list below. They are made of good quality material and can be used by both men and women. Scroll through the list below to take a closer look at options.



1. Boldfit Resistance Bands

This set of resistance brands has bands of eight different sizes. Made of 100% natural latex, it is durable, skin-friendly and odourless. You will find bands in this set that are of low level, medium level and high level resistance. These bands can help one greatly in performing many different exercises. Each to carry, this set is cost effective as well.