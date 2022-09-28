Resistance bands help one push limits, stretch better

Summary:
Want to push yourself in your workout sessions? Then get home resistance bands. These are one of the effective ways that can help you train better and achieve effective results. They are made of elastic and come with varying levels of resistance - from low, medium to high. Whether you’re doing pilates, yoga or doing stretching exercises - these bands can be of great help. They are a cost-effective option that don't occupy much space. Easy to carry and use, they are important for functional training. They improve your overall performance and are particularly good for those who find it hard to stretch their body parts without support.
We have curated some of our favourite resistance bands available on Amazon in our list below. They are made of good quality material and are durable as well. Both men and women can use them. To take a closer look at options, scroll through the list below.
Slovic Rubber Resistance Bands
This is a premium quality resistance band. Made of 100% Malaysian latex, it is durable, skin-friendly and odourless. Ideal for use by both men and women, this one helps one in doing pull-ups, stretching, calisthenics and other workout activities. Each to carry and use, exercising will be fun and easy with the help of this band. There are many colour options available in this band.
Boldfit Heavy Resistance Band
This resistance band is made from 100% latex and comes with five different resistance strength levels. Easy to use by both beginners and professionals alike, this one helps in many workouts of different body parts. You will find working out with the help of these bands as effective and convenient. Check out the amazing colours available in this band. Both men and women can use this band.
Strauss Exercise Resistance Bands
This set of five resistance bands is made of natural latex rubber which is durable, soft and of high quality. No matter what workout you are doing, these bands can come in handy. From yoga, pilates to strength training, these bands make working out both fun and easy. They are available in attractive colours and are ideal for use by both men and women.
Fitlastics Resistance Loop Bands Set
This pack of three bands - light resistance band, medium resistance band and heavy resistance band - is perfect for a good burn. Suitable for use in a variety of exercises, these bands are easy to use and carry. They are made of cotton material and are anti-slip. With the help of these bands, you can work on toning your abs, improving flexibility and stability and shedding those extra kilos. They come in different colours.
Burnlab Resistance Bands
This set of four resistance bands are made from 100% natural latex material. They are durable and an excellent choice to make your workouts more enjoyable and effective. They help in strengthening your body parts and allow one to push their limits. You get bands with varying resistance levels from light, medium to heavy. They come in striking colours and both men and women can use them.
|Resistance bands
|Price
|Slovic Rubber Resistance Bands
|₹1,999.00
|Boldfit Heavy Resistance Band
|₹699.00
|Strauss Exercise Resistance Bands
|₹1,049.00
|Fitlastics Resistance Loop Bands Set
|₹2,699.00
|Burnlab Resistance Bands
|₹3,500.00
