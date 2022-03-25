Restore skin's firmness with these stretch marks cream, see picks

Do the scars and stretch marks on your skin bother you? Many women often experience these marks post pregnancy and get all worried. To put the worries to rest, it is time to introduce stretch mark creams that help in reducing their appearance. These formulations come packed with the goodness of nourishing ingredients, antioxidants, vitamin E, among other natural ingredients, that help restore the skin’s firmness and elasticity. They boost collagen production and soothe the itchy skin. Besides, they help keep the skin hydrated and nourished, resulting in soft and smooth skin. Amazon has a slew of these creams available on its platform. To help you with quick selection, we have rounded up some of them in our list below as our top picks. Among them, most of them are devoid of paraben, SLS, irritants and other harmful chemicals. They are also safe to use during pregnancy.

Interested in trying out these amazing formulations that help tone and tighten the skin? Then head down and read about their interesting benefits.

This stretch mark cream comes in a 60 gm packaging. It is made with the goodness of Shea butter, Zingiber (ginger) extract and Niacinamide, which help in reinforcing skin elasticity, reducing scars and stretch marks. It also soothes itchy skin. Also, it comes loaded with the goodness of vitamin E and antioxidants which help deeply nourish and protect the skin. Another plus is that this formulation is devoid of paraben, irritants and SLS.

This cream comes in packs of one, two and three. It helps result in smooth and soft skin. During pregnancy, this formulation acts like a safeguard against development of stretch marks and reduces the chances of developing any by 57%. Besides, it is safe to apply even on sensitive skin.

This formulation is enriched with the goodness of Shea butter, Glycolic acid and Cocoa butter. It helps in hydrating, moisturising, nourishing, softening and smoothening the skin. It restores the elasticity of skin which helps in preventing the development of stretch marks. Besides, it also helps in getting you a clear skin, thanks to its exfoliating properties. It is safe to use during pregnancy and is devoid of parabens, pthalates and other harmful chemicals.

This stretch marks cream contains Shea butter, Zingiber extract, antioxidants and vitamin E that help in restoring skin elasticity and reducing scars and marks. It boosts collagen and elastin synthesis, that in turn improve skin's firmness. In addition, it is safe to use and is free from paraben, irritants and SLS.

