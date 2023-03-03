Rice water conditioner for hair: It's time to boost your haircare game

Summary:
A spurt in hair care products containing rice water as an ingredient has made everyone take stock of its many benefits. A popular and natural hair care ingredient, you can boost your hair quality significantly with the help of it. Just what is rice water? It is the starchy water left over after soaking or boiling rice. Loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, this water can do wonders for hair health. It also helps penetrate deep into the hair shaft and repair damage from the inside out. Amazing, right?
One such haircare product that you must try out is rice water hair conditioner. We can't stress enough about the advantages of this formulation. It infuses strength in hair, making it shiny, smooth and more manageable and frizz-free.
Scroll down to take a look at our selections that we have rounded up from Amazon. You will be mighty impressed with the results.
WOW Skin Science Rice Water Conditioner
This hair conditioner from Wow Skin Science is made from the goddess of natural ingredients. It is suitable for all hair types and helps in making strands smooth, soft and shiny. You can finally get rid of frizz in your hair with the help of this formulation. It is enriched with protein and infuses strength in strands. Besides, it also has a pleasant and lingering fragrance of Lavender.
WishCare Fermented Rice Water Conditioner
Infused with the goodness of fermented rice water and rice oil, this hair conditioner is formulated to lend strength to strands. It also helps in restoring natural smoothness and shine of hair. This also shields your hair from the harmful UV rays of the sun and repairs the damaged and dull hair. It also retains moisture in hair and makes it much more manageable.
Herba Grace Rice Water Conditioner
This conditioner has rice water present in it. It comes in the form of cream and is suitable for all hair types. You will see how smooth, lustrous and healthy your hair will become after the use of this formulation over a short period of time. The conditioner also reduces frizz and dandruff in hair. An unscented formulation, this one has no harmful chemicals like paraben, sulphate, mineral oil etc. present in it.
TRESemme Pro Pure Damage Recovery Conditioner
This hair conditioner from TRESemme is available in the form of cream. Best suitable for those struggling to repair damaged hair, this one conditions and strengthens your hair. Loaded with protein, it makes hair look supple and lustrous in no time. It also tames the frizz away and treats the split ends. It will elevate your combing experience, as it will eliminate detangling strands to a large extent.
CatMac® Rice Water Hair Conditioner
This hair conditioner is enriched with the goodness of rice water, almond oil and coconut oil. It will boost your overall hair health by lending shine, strength to strands. It will also promote hair growth by boosting blood circulation in the scalp. Frizzy hair will be a thing of the past if you introduce this formulation to your hair care routine.
|Product
|Price
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.