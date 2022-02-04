Roller foot massagers are good for stress relief, promoting blood circulation

Stress is a constant companion in modern lifestyle. Be it at work or at home, stress can really pull an individual down. It is a major lifestyle imbalance indicator and should not be taken lightly.

A host of diseases have some link or the other with stress. A report in Hindustan Times mentioned, “Stress is omni-present and an unavoidable part of life. It is how we react to it that makes a difference to our state of health. Researchers estimate about 80 per cent of major illnesses like cancer, skin disorders, cardiovascular disease and even backache are related to the mind. Stress is perceived as a psychological problem but it has physical effects.”

Hence, ensuring that we keep it at an arms distance is the best way forward. While it is not always possible to avoid stress, one must try to manage it better. One of the ways to do so is by doing some stress-busting exercises. However, not everyone is motivated enough to do so.

Thankfully, there are tools available in the market that help us achieve our goals without doing strenuous exercises. Take to a wooden roller foot massager. Amazon has a number of options, take a look.

1) 4tens Roller Foot Massager

The massager is so designed to give great massage to stimulate each reflex area of the soles of the feet. The way to use it to place a foot on it and massage the reflex area of the soles of the foot frequently. Doing it routinely relieves stress, promotes blood circulation, relieves soreness and fatigue of waist, back and legs and thus promotes good health.

2) DODGE 'N WOLVES Solid Wooden Roller Foot Massager

This foot massager comes with 10 wooden roller bars which aim at providing relief from stress and relax your nerves. At just 680 grams, it is easy to carry around - use it while travelling, at work or while watching TV. It is ideal for stress and pain relief.

3) PrimeZone Wooden Roller Foot Massager

This foot roller massager contains 10 wooden roller bars, designed to provide relief to your feet and relax your nerves. Weighing just about 680 grams, it is lightweight and portable. It is also compact enough to be packed in a bag but big enough for both the feet to be placed on it.

4) Solid Wooden Roller Foot Massager

This foot roller massager also contains 10 wooden roller bars, aimed at giving relief to our feet or just for relaxation. This device can be used as a stress buster and as an acupressure point device.

