Rose Day gifts: Skincare products with rose scent, extracts can win over hearts

Rose Day marks the beginning of the Valentine's Day week and it is just round the corner and if you're looking for a gifting option that is novel and will entice your loved ones, then we are to help you with amazing options.
A rose is a symbol of love and affection, it has an enchanting aroma and is beautiful to look at. Its fragrance is heavenly and it is safe to say it can transport the person to a good headspace. Besides all this, rose when used in the form of extract offers many benefits. It is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and comes packed with brightening properties as well. This Rose Day, you can give Rose-infused skincare products to your loved ones, and trust us you will win their hearts with this sweet and thoughtful gesture.
Check out our edit of rose-inspired skincare and beauty products that can easily be part of anyone's everyday skincare routine. The fragrances of the products listed below can have a soothing and calming effect on one's senses.
OTT SKYNCARE Do-It-All Moisturizer
This moisturiser comes with the goodness of rose water and Niacinamide. It offers hydrating, soothing and nourishing benefits to the skin. Lightweight and easily absorbable into the skin, it restores skin’s defence system against water loss. The amazing part about the skincare product is its fragrance akin to that of rose; it will invigorate you, and how!
Imerbela Organic Anti Ageing Face Serum
A pleasant smell of rose emanates from this face serum. It helps in fighting against ageing signs like fine lines, scars, dark spots, wrinkles and more. It also brightens the skin tone. An organic product, this one is devoid of silicone, mineral oil. sulphate , gluten and other nasties. It is made from the goodness of rose extract that helps rejuvenate skin cells and improve complexion.
Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water
This pure Rose water from Kama Ayurveda is suitable for all skin types. An alcohol-free formulation, this one can be introduced to your daily skincare routine if you're looking to get a soft, supple and radiant skin. The smell of Rose that emanates from this product is enchanting and attractive. It balances the pH level of the skin and also tightens the pores.
TNW-The Natural Wash Skincare Combo
This skincare combo consists of Rosegold oil and BB cream. The former helps in nourishing the skin and deeply moisturising it. It lends a natural glow to skin. Free from chemicals, this one is made from the goodness of natural ingredients only. It also boosts skin’s elasticity and protects it from sun damage. Besides, it is suitable for all skin types.
Ekoham ROSE ESSENTIAL OIL & EXTRACTS Skin Care Combo Kit
This skincare kit is made from the goodness of rose essential oil and rose extracts. The products present in this kit help heal scars, fight inflammation, promote circulation and relieve stress. All products are vegan and cruelty-free, it makes for a must buy if you want to make your skincare routine more indulgent.
|Product
|Price
|OTT SKYNCARE Do-It-All Moisturizer 50 ml With Rose Extract & Niacinamide, Hydrating Daily Use Face Cream, Soothing & Nourishing Lightweight Formula, For Men and Women, For All Skin Types
|₹ 969
|Imerbela Organic Anti Ageing Face Serum-PQQ with Rose Extract | Beauty Product Skin Care Face Serum with Rose & PQQ | All Skin | Paraben & Mineral Oil Free - 30 ml
|₹ 1,170
|Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water Face and Body Mist, 6.7 Fl Oz, Pack of 200ml
|₹ 1,350
|TNW-The Natural Wash Skincare Combo with Rose Gold Oil & BB Cream | For Moisturized Skin & No Makeup Look | Suitable for All Skin Types
|₹ 1,008
|Ekoham ROSE ESSENTIAL OIL & EXTRACTS Skin Care Combo Kit-Body Polishing & Relaxing Spa
|₹ 1,299
