Rosemary essential oil works wonders for your skin and hair, see options

For years, many people have sworn by the benefits of essential oils. From improving sleep cycles, reducing stress, healing skin rashes, improving digestion, minimizing scars, reducing anxiety, giving immune system a boost, acting as a cooling agent among other benefits, these oils help in improving the overall wellbeing of individuals.



Now, there are many such oils including Lavender, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Lemon oil among others. Rosemary oil is an extract from the plant of the same name. It is a fragrant evergreen herb native to the Mediterranean.



This oil helps cleanse, hydrate and rejuvenate your skin by making it firm and gorgeous. It helps in reducing wrinkles and under-eye bags, conditions damaged skin and lightens scars. It also stimulates hair follicles and makes them strong, healthy and long.



If we have convinced you of its benefits, then here are options you should consider.



Soulflower Rosemary Essential Oil for Moisturising Skin, Hair Nourishment - 100% Pure & Natural Undiluted Essential Oil, Ecocert Cosmos Organic Certified, 15ml

This oil is particularly good for hydration of skin and dealing with acne problem. It is high in antioxidants, supports a healthy-looking scalp and hair, and has powerful rejuvenating properties. Rosemary essential oil is good for skin too thanks to its mild cleansing properties. However, it should always be diluted with any carrier oil before use. It is also ideally suited for aromatherapy.



Rey Naturals Rosemary essential oil for hair growth, Skin and Aroma - 15ml



This oil is an ideal choice in aromatherapy for its ability to calm and relax the mind. Additionally, it relaxes the body and mind, giving a rejuvenating feel. When mixed with hair oil, it is capable of promoting hair growth. When mixed with coconut oil, it can help heal skin problems.

StBotanica Pure Rosemary Essential Oil - 15ml



This essential oil can be used in aromatherapy as a bathing oil and for massage purpose. This a a therapeutic oil but it can't be considered for medicinal use. While using it for massage purposes, one has to dilute it with a carrier oil. You can also use it for smoothening your hair and skin by mixing it with your shampoo or moisturizer.

15ml Rosemary Essential Oil - Pure, Natural, Therapeutic Grade & Undiluted for Hair Growth by Aromazotika



This oil helps improve hair health and promotes hair growth. It may also slow greying of hair. When used on skin it can also add a glow to the skin. While using it for hair, you can add it to your shampoo or hair oil. It can be mixed with with Henna, Jojoba, Apple Cider vinegar and Coconut oil.



