Salicylic acid face serums: Introduce these to get clear skin of your dreams

Salicylic acid face serum acts as a great exfoliator.

Skincare is not complicated if you understand your skin type and find products that can work like magic for your skin types. If you have oily and acne-prone skin, then Salicylic acid face serum can do the trick. It will help remove excess oil from skin, exfoliate it from deep within, unclog the pores, reduce the size of pores and brighten the skin. This face serum can also be used by people with other skin types if they are struggling with pigmentation, blackheads, whiteheads, age spots and so on. This one will clear your skin and make it appear soft and smooth. Scroll on to take a look at our curated picks. They are from established brands like Pilgrim, De - construct, Belora Paris and so on. The best part is that the formulations are non comedogenic, that means, they won't trigger any skin reaction.



De - construct Pore Control Serum Salicylic Acid + Niacinamide Anti Acne Face Serum



This face serum is suitable for all skin types. It is designed to tighten the skin, exfoliate it and reduce the appearance of blackheads. Free from fragrance, sulphate and paraben, this one is enriched with the goodness of Salicylic acid and Niacinamide. The 3% Niacinamide present in it helps absorb excess oiliness from pores and also reduces the size of pores.

Belora Paris Serum 2% Salicylic Acid + Glycolic Acid

This face serum contains the goodness of Salicylic acid and Glycolic acid. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in fighting ageing signs like pigmentation and spots on skin. It also brightens the skin tone and lends radiance and glow to it. Available in the form of gel, this one is non greasy and non comedogenic. This can help you get the clear skin of your dreams.



RE' EQUIL 1% BHA & Peptide Salicylic Acid Serum for Acne

This face serum is best suitable for those fighting with the problem of acne. It is a fragrance-free formulation that helps in regulating sebum production. It is a skin-friendly product that helps in neutralising pro-inflammatory bacterial components. It is also lightweight and absorbs easily into the skin.

Prolixr 2% Salicylic Acid Serum This face serum is best suitable for those with oily skin. It contains the goodness of Salicylic acid.Rich in anti-inflammatory properties, this one helps detoxify the skin and regulate sebum production too. It also removes dead skin cells. It comes in great packaging and is easy to apply too. You will be impressed with the results in no time.

SUGANDA SKINCARE 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

Infused with the goodness of skin-friendly ingredients, this face serum is designed to make your skin feel pampered and loved. It will exfoliate the skin, unclog the pores and also brighten your complexion. It is suitable for all skin types and is free from any fragrance. The other two star ingredients of this product are Centella and Green tea.

Price of Salicylic acid face serums at a glance:

Products Price in Rs De - cons truct Pore Control Serum Salicylic Acid + Niacinamide Anti Acne Face Serum 799 Belora Paris Serum 2% Salicylic Acid + Glycolic Acid 599 RE' EQUIL 1% BHA & Peptide Salicylic Acid Serum for Acne 695 Prolixr 2% Salicylic Acid Serum 699 SUGANDA SKINCARE 2% Salicylic Acid Serum 699