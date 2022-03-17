Sanitary napkins designed for heavy flow are all you need to stay carefree

Women who experience heavy flow during periods are perpetually in distress as they are constantly worried about their clothes getting stained. However, there’s no need to worry as long as one has pads which are particularly designed for heavy flow. Amazon has a host of such sanitary napkins available on its platform. To help you with the selection, we have rounded up some of them in our list below. These pads have fast absorption rate and ensure long-lasting protection. They come infused with a pleasant fragrance and also have anti-bacterial properties. They also prevent rashes and every kind of skin irritation. Also, does period odour bother you? Then you must opt for these pads as they help lock in period smell effectively.

Say yes to carefree periods by opting for pads specifically designed for heavy flow. Scroll through the list below to look at our top picks.

These sanitary napkins come in the pack of three and are designed for heavy flow. They are made of cotton material and offer 320 mm long stainless and long-lasting protection. Besides, these pads, that are 10% wider towards their tail end side, come infused with a pleasant fragrance. The double perforated top sheet enables for fast absorption and helps keep one dry all throughout.

These sanitary napkins are made from natural resources such as Corn, Sugarcane, Cassava and Straw Bale. They are super absorbent and ultra thin. Biodegradable and eco-friendly, by using these pads you will be able to reduce your share of carbon footprint. No harmful chemicals have been used in the making of these pads which are chlorine-free, paraben-free, toxic-free and devoid of artificial colours. Besides, they help lock in period smell and are also anti-bacterial in nature.

These unscented sanitary napkins come in the pack of 12 and are designed for heavy flow. They are longer, wider and thicker. You can be assured of zero leakage, as these pads absorb three times more. These pads have a top soft cotton layer that help keep your skin rash-free and irritation-free. They also have anti-bacterial properties and are free from chlorine and latex to keep your skin protected. Besides, they also lock in period odour.

This pack consists of 40 sanitary napkins designed for heavy flow. Made of cotton material, these pads feel soft and are rash-free too. The top sheet of these pads absorb heavy flow within just three seconds, keeping you dry and comfortable throughout. The pads are also extra wide from their back providing extra coverage and utmost protection from leakage.

