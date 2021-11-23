Sanitary pads could be a thing of the past as menstrual cups take over

Sanitary napkins have made the life of generations of women across the world safe and carefree. From a generation of women who used strips of cloth during periods to women taking part of heavy physical activity like playing competitive sports, personal care items for women have made massive strides all over the world.

However, innovation never stops and even in the space of sanitary care, people have been coming out with more innovative ways of managing personal health issues better. Menstrual cups is one such innovation.The device is gaining traction among women as is obvious from the best-selling list under health and personal care sections on various online e-commerce platforms. Not only are they long lasting, they also reduce our collective burden on environment. So, keep your skepticism aside and hop on to the menstrual cups bandwagon. Here are some options you should consider.

1) Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women

This cup is available in three different sizes - ‘small’ is for first-time users such as teenagers and those who haven’t undergone childbirth, ‘medium’ is for those in the age bracket of 25-35 years (with usual to heavy flow and have given birth). and finally ‘large’ is for those 35 years of age and above (with heavier than usual flow and have given birth). This cup is made from medical grade silicone and is soft on the skin. It keeps the skin rash-free, odour-free and itch-free. Its flexible rim helps create a vacuum seal, ensuring there is no leakage, even while indulging in heavy physical activity or while travelling. This cup can give you an eight-hour protection and can last you 10 years, though it is advisable to change after 3-5 years. Price (large)MRP: ₹399.00Deal price: ₹269.002) i-activ Menstrual Cup with Jute Bag, Reusable, Ultra Soft & flexible period cup

This cup also provides up to 8-10 hours of protection. It is made from 100% medical grade liquid silicon and is soft and flexible. It is leak proof and can be worn overnight. This cup can last you till 10 years. You can exercise, go swimming or dancing without any tension.Price (small)MRP: ₹399.00Deal price: ₹199.00

3) PEESAFE Menstrual Reusable Cups for Women

The cup can recycled and is reusable and is hence environment-friendly. this product is also chemicals- and fragrance free and is hence safe for use. However, you are advised to wash it thoroughly before using it the first time. This cup has been made from 100% medical grade silicone. This cup can be worn for 5 years. It is leakproof and comfortable too.Price (small)MRP: ₹349.00Price: ₹279.00

4) SAFECUP USA - Soft Reusable Menstrual Cup For Women

This cup is available in three different sizes - small, medium and large. It is made from 100% platinum cured soft medical grade silicone. This cup is free of colours for your safety. It comes in soft touch silicon with rounded edges with no sharp points, and a larger and flexible rib that ensures a comfortable fit and leak-free experience.MRP: ₹1,499.00

Price: ₹899.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

