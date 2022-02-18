Satisfy your sweet cravings guilt-free with these gluten-free almond cookies

Are you allergic to gluten and often find yourself struggling to find a healthy and tasty snack option? Then you must try gluten-free almond cookies. They are rich in nutrition and make for an ideal snack option to satiate one's sweet cravings. Made from natural ingredients, these cookies are healthy and you can give in to them guilt-free. Gluten-free food has caught the fancy of many across the world in recent times.

Many such cookies are available on Amazon. Since the options are too many, we have rounded up some of our best picks and listed them below.



The products are all of premium quality and there is a likelihood once you try them out, you will stick to them forever. They are a rich source of protein, fibre and fat and mostly low on carbohydrates. To promote your well-being and satisfy your taste buds, scroll down and add these cookies to your cart.



1. Artinci | Almond Keto Cookies (200g) Diabetic Friendly | Gluten Free | Sugar free Biscuit | Diet snacks for Healthy Living | Pack of 1

B089W8K9QB

This pack of gluten-free and sugar-free Almond keto cookies is a tasty snack for healthy living. Available in different packaging, these cookies are made of natural ingredients and are free from preservatives and artificial sweeteners. Diabetic friendly, these are made from 100% almond flour and cold-pressed good Omega fatty acids. Besides, this pack has a shelf life of 90 days.



2. Ayurnosh Chocolate Almond Flour Cookies | Gluten-Free | Vegan | No Preservatives or Chemicals

B09CMCB2JB

These vegan and gluten-free cookies are formulated with 100% pure Almond flour, Cocoa powder and natural Coconut sugar. Rich in calcium, magnesium, vitamin K and protein, you can satiate your sweet cravings with a daily dose on nuts without feeling guilty. This container contains six cookies, which do not contain refined sugar, preservatives and chemicals.



3. ADOR Health Keto Almond Cookies (200 Gram)- Keto Food Products | Soya Free | Gluten Free |NABL Lab Certified | <1g Net Carb Per Biscuit

B08XNG168M

These cookies are perfect for those for are on low carb, keto and diabetes remission diets. A delicious snacks, these cookies are crispy and help satiate one's sweet cravings. Free from gluten and soya, these cookies are a rich source of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.



4. NutroActive Keto Almond Cookies, 1g Net Carb Per Cookie, Zero Sugar Gluten Free Snacks- 200gm

B07NTNB6P6

This pack of cookies is low on carb, gluten-free and keto-friendly. A vegetarian product, these cookies are made of pure almond flour and taste absolutely delicious. These are also nutritious as they are a rich source of protein, fibre and fat. The best part is these cookies are made with zero sugar.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.