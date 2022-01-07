Say goodbye to bad hair days with these easy-to-use hair straighteners

Among the many unpredictable things, one thing that can actually play a spoilsport on an important day is unruly hair. Unfortunately, bad hair days come unannounced. This explains why they are every girl's pet peeve. However, there's a quick fix to unruly hair. Wondering what's that? Well, a hair straightener.



A hair straightener is one device which can uplift your mood as well as give a hair makeover in no time. Equipped with latest technology, hair straighteners can now be ready-to-use in as less as a minute. So, no more fretting over last minute zoom calls, or impromptu hangouts as long as you have a hair straightener that gives you silky and straight hair instantly.



This appliance is easy to use and come with a feature that protects your hair from overheat damage. It further allows you to DIY your hairstyle without any hassle from the comfort of your home. If you want salon-like hairstyle at home, then scroll through the list of popular hair straighteners below. Read about their amazing features and get shopping.





1. PHILIPS HP8302 Selfie Straightener

You can now get straight hair in no time with this hair straightener from Philips. It comes with a ceramic infused plates and 1.6m heat safe cord which allows for smooth movement and greater flexibility. It also has a swivel cord which rotates 360 degrees. The best part is that the straightener is ready to use in just about 60 seconds.



2. VEGA Keratin Glow Hair Straightener

This products has keratin infused ceramic coated plates and a swivel cord which can be rotated 360 degrees. In just 60 seconds, it gets ready to use. You can also get to enjoy a two-year warranty on this product. With an easy lock system and the provision to easily adjust the temperature, this appliance is clearly one of the best picks in getting salon-like straight hair from the comfort of home.



3. Syska Super Glam HS6810 Hair Straightener

Equipped with rapid heating technology, this appliance gets ready to use in less time. The ceramic coated plates glide smoothly through the hair and are also high temperature resistant. It has a stylish and sleek design. Given how lightweight it is, it also becomes easy to carry this appliance when on the move. It too has a swivel cord which makes it easy to handle and style one's hair.



4. Havells HS4101 Ceramic Plates Fast Heat up Hair Straightener

This hair straightener has ceramic coated plates and comes equipped with advance PTC heating element. It gets ready to use in as less as 45 seconds, allowing you to get perfect hair from the comfort of your home anytime. It also has a LED indicator which shows the battery percentage among other things. Also, one gets to enjoy a two-year warranty on this product.



5. Nova NHS 860 Hair Straightener

This hair straightener is made of durable plastic. It comes quipped with rapid heating technology and heat balance technology. The former helps one to get shiny, straight hair in no time and the latter technology ensures that one's hair in not damaged from excess heat. This appliance does not weigh much, which makes it super easy to carry everywhere. It has a simple lock function and comes with a one-year warranty.



