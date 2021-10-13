Say goodbye to dry, flaky lips with these lip balm scrubs

To those who didn't know lip exfoliation is a legit thing, wake up! It's very much a real thing, and important too. This is why we have lip scrubs, which offer a plethora of benefits. From gently exfoliating the dead, chapped skin of your lips, moisturizing them to preventing darkening of lips, lip scrubs are increasingly becoming the must-have product to carry in one's kitty at all times.

If you're willing to try on lip scrub balms, but don't know from where to start, we're here to help you.

Below we've listed down a few lip balms to keep your lips supple:

1. NicoLips Lip Scrub Balm Lightening and Brightening Dark Lips for Men and Women, 20 g

This amazing balm for lips is crafted from the blend of Beetroot, Shea Butter, Almonds and Walnuts. It helps nourish and heal chapped and dry lips. Besides, it brightens the dull and dark lips. It's a one-stop solution to your lip woes.

2. UrbanBotanics® Advanced Lip Scrub Balm - Lightening and Brightening Dark Lips, 40 gm

This scrub is infused with the goodness of ingredients, known for their moisturising properties, namely Shea Butter, Olive Oil, Coconut oil, Brown Sugar and Walnut Shell. Whether you want to protect your lips from the harmful rays of the sun, prevent dead skin formation, get rid of wrinkled lips, keep your lips hydrated or repair the damage done to your skin, trust this balm to take care of it all. The best part is it doesn't contain parabens, phthalates, sulfates or artificial fragrance. It is vegan, made in India and cruelty-free.

3. The Man Company Lightening Lip Scrub with Brown Sugar & Almond Oil, 10gm

Essentially made from the concoction of Almond oil, Beeswax and Brown sugar, this lip balm scrub is particularly known to lighten dark lips. It also contains Vitamin E, Jojoba oil, Sunflower oil, Argan oil and Olive oil, all of which help to keep lips supple and soft. It offers protection against tanning and harmful rays of sun and is absolutely chemical-free. It removes the dead skin and restores the natural colour of the lips.

4. ALANNA Chocolate Lip Scrub, 8 gm

This lip scrub keeps lips hydrated, moisturised and soft, giving them a plumping effect. Made from natural ingredients like Cocoa Beans, Wheat Germ Oil, Cocoa Butter, it removes dead skin cells on lips and helps in the production of new cells. Besides, the chocolate extracts make the scrub both delicious and edible. It is formulated with the help of plant-based ingredients and is a certified product from PETA.

