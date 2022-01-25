Say goodbye to oily skin and acne with these face washes

If you have an oily skin, then the first thing you need to check is if your face wash helps control excess oil secretion. There are designated face washes for oily skin, as they help control sebum production and also help with the problem of acne. These face washes cleanse your skin of all dirt and impurities without leaving your skin dry. There are many such face washes available online. Besides controlling oil secretion, they also help improve the overall complexion of the skin, resulting in a glowing and radiant skin. Some of them contain natural ingredients which act as natural astringent and are rich source of antioxidants.If you are struggling with oily skin woes, then it is time to make the switch to face washes for oily skin. To help you make the right choice, we have rounded up a few face washes in our list below. Take a look. 1. Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash | Acne Face Wash | Oily Skin

This face wash is particularly suited for oily skin. It has a fragrance akin to that of Green Tea and is formulated with the goodness of Green Tea extracts, Glycolic acid and natural cellulose beads. It helps cleanse the skin of dirt and other impurities, removes dead skin, controls sebum secretion and results in a glowing and radiant skin. A 100% vegan product, you must take to it because it is rich in antioxidants. Besides, this face wash is free from paraben, SLS and mineral oil. 2. Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser , Daily Face Wash

This face wash with its gentle foaming action helps remove excess oil without drying your skin. It helps in replenishing your skin lipids and keeping your skin moisturized. It is soap-free and hypoallergenic, which means it does not trigger any reaction on skin. This dermatologically trusted face wash for oily skin contains glycerin and has no artificial fragrance. 3. Aroma Magic Neem & Tea Tree Face Wash 100ml

This face wash from Aroma is available in many different variants. So, you are likely to feel spoilt for choice. It helps with the problem of acne and blackheads. Besides cleansing one's skin deeply, it also helps in lightening scars, blemishes and improving skin tone. A 100% vegetarian product, this face wash is free from paraben, soap, alcohol, artificial colour and fragrance. 4. Himalaya Oil Clear Lemon Face Wash, 200ml

This face wash comes infused with the magic of a citrusy lemon fragrance. It helps clean the skin thoroughly and is enriched with the goodness of lemon and honey. It has a soothing effect on one's skin and is available in many different variants. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

