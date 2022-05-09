Say goodbye to stubborn traces of makeup with balms, cleansing water and more By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 09, 2022 19:22 IST





Summary: Applying makeup is fun. However, removing those stubborn layers of waterproof makeup can be a hassle. To remove every layer of makeup with ease, check out our picks. Read on.

Makeup remover balms and water lift off every trace of makeup with ease.

We all always look for smudge-proof, transfer-proof and water-proof makeup products. However, removing the stubborn layers of such products can be a time-consuming task. It is, therefore, advisable to look out for makeup removal products that make lifting off makeup from the skin seem like a cakewalk. From cleansing waters, balms to micellar water, there are many options available online that can come in handy. We all know how important it is to get rid of makeup completely before hitting the sack. Failing to do so can lead to development of premature ageing signs, clogged pores, malfunctioning of oil glands and more. Therefore, the key to a healthy skincare routine is to remove makeup effectively before going to sleep.



To help you with options, we have put together some makeup removal products in the list below that will cleanse your skin, moisturise it and leave it feeling absolutely fresh. Scroll through the list to take a look at our picks.



Renee Makeup Removing Balm

This makeup removing balm is white in colour. It removes makeup from the skin gently and is suitable for all skin types, including oily skin. It has a natural finish type and helps dissolve every trace of stubborn makeup from the skin effectively.

Lakme Absolute Bi Phased Makeup Remover

Dermatologically tested, this Lakmé absolute bi-phased make-up remover comes packed with cleansing properties of oil and refreshing properties of water. It removes all traces of makeup from the face, leaving the skin squeaky clean, fresh and hydrated.

SUGAR Cosmetics Cleansing Water

This cleansing water from SUGAR Cosmetics comes in the form of spray and helps cleanse, exfoliate, soothe and moisturise the skin. It has a pleasant fragrance of that of cucumber and is formulated with a special ingredient called glycerin. It is suitable for all skin types and comes loaded with the goodness of Seaweed extracts, carbonated water, Moringa seeds and other natural ingredients. The Aiginic acid present in aids in purification of skin, relieving stress and repairing and moisturising the skin.

Dermafique Alcohol-Free Micellar Water

This alcohol-free micellar water from Dermafique is suitable for all skin types and helps in removing stubborn traces of makeup effortlessly and in one go. It not only cleanses the skin, but also moisturises it. Even if your makeup is waterproof, you need not worry, as this formulation is gentle and super effective. The best part is doesn't make the skin dry, instead leaves it feeling clean, refreshed and hydrated. Suitable for all skin types, it is free from paraben and SLES.