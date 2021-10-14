Say hello to under eye creams and bye-bye to wrinkles and puffiness

The skin around our eyes is very sensitive. Therefore, it requires extra care. Wrinkles, fine lines, dryness & sagging under the eye can give anyone a nightmare. There is a reason why under eye creams are gaining prominence. They help reduce the appearance of dark circles, and keep skin hydrated and supple. Incorporate these creams in your skincare routine, and you’ll see the difference unfold. Sweared by many, it’s time you too jumped on the bandwagon and started using under eye creams.

To save you your precious time, we have curated a list of under eye creams for you.

1. RE' EQUIL Under Eye Cream, 20 gm

B082KWKQVX

It contains the goodness of botanical extracts. Dark circles, sagging, puffiness, wrinkles, crow's feet and whatnot - this cream works on all these problems without being harsh on the skin. It effectively lifts the under eye area by reducing the signs of stress and premature ageing.

2. Bella Vita Organic EyeLift Under Eye Cream Gel, 20 gm

B07CS5DQ6N

It is made from natural ingredients like Cucumber extracts, Tulsi, Retinol, Almond Oil, Jojoba Oil, and Aloe Vera Gel. Interestingly, it is certified by WHO-GMP, ISO 22000:2005, HACCP, KOSHER. Not only does it reduces fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, but also improves skin elasticity by boosting the production of collagen.

3. Himalaya Herbals Under Eye Cream, 15 ml

B0041J4E9Y

Formulated with ingredients like Winter Begonia and Wheatgerm Oil, it helps in effective controlling of dark circles and protecting the delicate under eye area from sunlight. It flushes out the toxins and moisturizes the under eye area, leaving it hydrated and supple. Suitable for all skin types, you can use this under eye cream twice daily to get luminous skin.

4. The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream, 15 gm

B07JF5761L

Enriched with Chia Seed Oil, Coffee Oil, Vitamins B3 and E, all of which help in reducing dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness, this under eye cream is supremely effective. It is allergy-free, and contains Organic Chamomile Oil, which is known to soothe and hydrate the under eye skin. It is Australia certified toxin-free. It contains no harmful chemicals, sulphate, parabens and artificial fragrances.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON