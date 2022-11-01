Story Saved
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Shampoos for dry hair make strands soft and manageable

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Nov 01, 2022 13:47 IST
Summary:

Shampoos for dry hair are formulated with the help of ingredients (essential oils and nutrients) that make hair smooth and shiny.

Shampoos for dry hair help make hair smooth and shiny.

Dry hair can give a nightmare to anyone. No matter how dense your hair is or how long the strands are, if they are dry and lackluster, the hair simply won't look good. Besides, the roughness and dryness can also make hair difficult to manage. It is important to fix the problem of dryness and for that one can, for starters, opt for a shampoo that is designed for dry hair. There are many options available on Amazon that can be used by both men and women.

We have rounded up some such shampoos in a list below. They come infused with great nourishing, hydrating and moisturising qualities. Introduce the formulations to one’s hair care routine and see the difference over a period of time. Check out our favourites in the list below.

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo
This hair shampoo from L’Oreal Professional is designed for damaged and dry hair. It comes infused with a fresh fragrance and provides 13 times resistance to hair damage. From nourishing hair, conditioning strands, to making strands strong and smooth, this one packs in many benefits for hair. It is made with the goodness of protein and gold quinoa. It is a good formulation for hair.

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo With Protein And Gold Quinoa For Dry And Damaged Hair, Serie Expert, 300Ml
695
Bare Anatomy Anti-Frizz Shampoo
This anti-frizz shampoo helps in damage control and improves the strength of the hair cuticle. Packed with the goodness of essential oils and nutrients, it helps in keeping hair nourished and hydrated. It also helps in making hair look shiny and glossy. Besides, this formulation is devoid of nasties like sulfate, paraben and other harmful chemicals. This one can act as a game-changer of hair care routine.

Bare Anatomy Anti-Frizz Shampoo for Dry and Frizzy Hair, Controls Frizz for up to 24 hours, Adds Shine and Keeps Humidity Out, Contains Hyaluronic Acid and Fatty Acids, Sulphate and Paraben Free, Cleanses Hair and Scalp, Prevents Moisture & Protein Loss, For Women and Men, 250 ml
19% off 479 595
WOW Skin Science Rice Water Shampoo
This rice water shampoo is best for those struggling with damaged, weak and breakage-prone hair. It helps cleanse the scalp thoroughly and ensures to keep the strands hydrated at all times. You will also realise that your roots have become strong over a period of time. It is made from the goodness of rice water, rice keratin protein and Lavender essential oil.

WOW Skin Science Rice Water Shampoo with Rice Water, Rice Keratin & Lavender Oil for Damaged, Dry and Frizzy Hair- No Sulphate, Parabens, Silicones, Synthetic Color, PEG, 300 ml
33% off 299 449
Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo
This shampoo is trusted by professionals for the many benefits it packs for hair. A gentle shampoo, this one helps cleanse the scalp and hydrate the strands. Powered with the goodness of Aloe Vera, this one balances the moisture level. Besides, it also makes hair more manageable. It is free from paraben and other nasties. This is a good formulation to invest in.

Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo | Paraben Free|Hydrates & Moisturizes Dry Hair | For Dry Hair(200Ml)
225
Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Hyaluronic Kick Micellar Shampoo

This shampoo helps in gently cleansing the scalp and hair of all impurities and dirt. It provides and binds moisture to hair and prevents dehydration. A cruelty-free product, this one is suitable for normal, brittle and curly hair. The scent of this formulation is fresh and it is also free from silicone. Besides, it also helps in making hair more shiny and glossy.

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Hyaluronic Moisture Kick Micellar Shampoo | For Dry Hair | 1000ml
10% off 1,575 1,750
Price of shampoos for dry hair at a glance:

ShampooPrice
 L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo  695.00 
 Bare Anatomy Anti-Frizz Shampoo  595.00
 WOW Skin Science Rice Water Shampoo  449.00
 Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo  225.00
 Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Hyaluronic Kick Micellar Shampoo  1,750.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

