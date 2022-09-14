Story Saved
Shatavari powder for females: This is a magic herb for overall good health

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 14, 2022 18:51 IST
Summary:

Shatavari is a magic herb known to promote overall good health of women. Be it PCOS, menstrual pain, menopause, breast feeding or infertility, this herb is said to be capable of giving relief in all such cases.

Shatavari powder is said to be particularly good for lactating mothers.  

When it comes to healthcare, there is absolutely nothing to differentiate among genders. However, there is one aspect in which women's health which is absolutely critical and should never be ignored and that is their gynaec state of health. Women have to struggle with their reproductive organs and issues related to them from the start.

In their reproductive years, they struggle with issues like PCOS, menstrual pain and irregular periods. Often young mothers find problems with lactation. Women in their menopausal stage face a very different set of issues. Many women face issues of hormonal changes that create havoc in their lives.

While visiting your doctor is the best thing to do, traditional healing methods can also be found to be useful. One such magic herb that finds favour in Ayurveda is Shatavari for women. Regular consumption is said to help improve the overall reproductive health in women.

Now, powders and capsules made using this herb can easily be found on Amazon. We have bunched together a number of such products that we believe you will find useful. Check them out here.

Uppal Natural & Pure Shatavari Powder

This powder covers the entire stretch of issues related to women's health. These include promoting fertility, strengthening uterus, removing pathogens and other toxins, regulating menstrual cycle, treating PMS and relieving menstrual pain, easing menopausal symptoms, supporting milking production in lactating mothers and maintaining normal hormone levels. Apart from these, it also aids in digestion and boosts immune system.

cellpic
Uppal Natural & Pure Shatavari Powder Useful For Female Reproductive System , Helps To Treat PMS - 100 Gm
24% off 125 165
Buy now

Khandige Organic Shatavari Powder

This is a powder meant for rejuvenating female health. It is often referred to as the overall health tonic for women. It is particularly good for lactating mothers. In young women, it also helps in maintaining a healthy hormonal balance. Apart from that it also helps relieve stress and anxiety, boost immunity and increase strength. The makers claim it is a 100% pure product, sourced from natural herbs.

cellpic
Khandige Organic Shatavari Powder-200g| General Health Powder | Boosts Immunity | Rejuvenate powder for the female| Boost milk production in lactating mothers.
13% off 200 230
Buy now

BASIC AYURVEDA Shatavari Churna

This powder works best as a tonic for women's health problems. It is very helpful in managing milk production in women. While it is a female-friendly herb, it is also good for managing blood sugar levels. Shatavari is also used for urine health, wounds, heartburn, indigestion and many stomach-related problems. It nourishes and cleanses the blood as well.

cellpic
BASIC AYURVEDA Shatavari Churna 100g Pack Of 3 | Certified Organic 100% Natural & Pure Herbal Powder | Ayurvedic Supplements For Female Health | A Powerful Blend Of Natural Ingredients Extra Strength Formula
7% off 542 585
Buy now

ASK ORGANIC Shatavari Powder

The makers claim this is a 100% pure and natural product, free of any preservatives. This is a rejuvenating Ayurvedic herb that cools the body and strengthens and nourishes the tissues. It is especially good as a female health tonic and helps lactating mothers. Apart from these benefits, it also soothes and nurtures membranes of the lungs, stomach and kidneys. It also supports normal functions of immune system.

cellpic
SK ORGANIC Shatavari powder Churan Herb For Women's Wellness- 500 gms
61% off 349 899
Buy now

IYUSH Herbal Ayurveda Shatavari Powder

This powder is an amazing product for women. Shatavari powder helps increase the prolactin hormone which helps increase milk production. It also helps in battling hormone imbalance in the body. This powder also helps nourish the body with nutrients as well as inhibit the growth of micro-organisms that cause infections. It also contains key nutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, proteins, fibers, sufficient calories, and useful unsaturated fats.

cellpic
IYUSH Herbal Ayurveda Shatavari Powder – 250gm | Satavari Powder | Asparagus Powder | Shatavari Powder for Women | Lactation Supplement for Mother | Lactation Booster |
37% off 250 399
Buy now

Price of Shatavari powder for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
Uppal Natural & Pure Shatavari Powder 165
Khandige Organic Shatavari Powder 230
BASIC AYURVEDA Shatavari Churna 585
ASK ORGANIC Shatavari Powder 899
IYUSH Herbal Ayurveda Shatavari Powder 399

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

