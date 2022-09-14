Shatavari powder for females: This is a magic herb for overall good health

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
When it comes to healthcare, there is absolutely nothing to differentiate among genders. However, there is one aspect in which women's health which is absolutely critical and should never be ignored and that is their gynaec state of health. Women have to struggle with their reproductive organs and issues related to them from the start.
In their reproductive years, they struggle with issues like PCOS, menstrual pain and irregular periods. Often young mothers find problems with lactation. Women in their menopausal stage face a very different set of issues. Many women face issues of hormonal changes that create havoc in their lives.
While visiting your doctor is the best thing to do, traditional healing methods can also be found to be useful. One such magic herb that finds favour in Ayurveda is Shatavari for women. Regular consumption is said to help improve the overall reproductive health in women.
Now, powders and capsules made using this herb can easily be found on Amazon. We have bunched together a number of such products that we believe you will find useful. Check them out here.
Uppal Natural & Pure Shatavari Powder
This powder covers the entire stretch of issues related to women's health. These include promoting fertility, strengthening uterus, removing pathogens and other toxins, regulating menstrual cycle, treating PMS and relieving menstrual pain, easing menopausal symptoms, supporting milking production in lactating mothers and maintaining normal hormone levels. Apart from these, it also aids in digestion and boosts immune system.
Khandige Organic Shatavari Powder
This is a powder meant for rejuvenating female health. It is often referred to as the overall health tonic for women. It is particularly good for lactating mothers. In young women, it also helps in maintaining a healthy hormonal balance. Apart from that it also helps relieve stress and anxiety, boost immunity and increase strength. The makers claim it is a 100% pure product, sourced from natural herbs.
BASIC AYURVEDA Shatavari Churna
This powder works best as a tonic for women's health problems. It is very helpful in managing milk production in women. While it is a female-friendly herb, it is also good for managing blood sugar levels. Shatavari is also used for urine health, wounds, heartburn, indigestion and many stomach-related problems. It nourishes and cleanses the blood as well.
ASK ORGANIC Shatavari Powder
The makers claim this is a 100% pure and natural product, free of any preservatives. This is a rejuvenating Ayurvedic herb that cools the body and strengthens and nourishes the tissues. It is especially good as a female health tonic and helps lactating mothers. Apart from these benefits, it also soothes and nurtures membranes of the lungs, stomach and kidneys. It also supports normal functions of immune system.
IYUSH Herbal Ayurveda Shatavari Powder
This powder is an amazing product for women. Shatavari powder helps increase the prolactin hormone which helps increase milk production. It also helps in battling hormone imbalance in the body. This powder also helps nourish the body with nutrients as well as inhibit the growth of micro-organisms that cause infections. It also contains key nutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, proteins, fibers, sufficient calories, and useful unsaturated fats.
|Product
|Price
|Uppal Natural & Pure Shatavari Powder
|₹165
|Khandige Organic Shatavari Powder
|₹230
|BASIC AYURVEDA Shatavari Churna
|₹585
|ASK ORGANIC Shatavari Powder
|₹899
|IYUSH Herbal Ayurveda Shatavari Powder
|₹399
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.