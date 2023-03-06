Shea butter-infused hair conditioner will lend softness and sheen to locks

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Your quality of hair can be best determined by the shine in your strands, the volume of your hair, how hydrated and nourished they look, among many other things. As we know, every haircare product has its own advantages. A hair conditioner is a must-use product if you want to tame the frizz and want silky, smooth hair right after your hair wash. It helps soften the strands and make them smooth. It also infuses strength in them and protects them from getting damaged. The benefits are endless. Just like how sunscreen is important in skincare routine, your conditioner is essential for your hair care routine. No matter what the product, you must always look for ingredients used in the making of it. Now let's talk about Shea Butter. We all know how it's known for its deep moisturising and nourishing properties. So, you must definitely opt for hair conditioners that have Shea butter present in them. They will make your hair manageable and improve overall health in so many ways.
Check our favourite hair conditioners that come enriched with the goodness of this wonder ingredient.
Arganicare Shea Butter Restoring Conditioner
This conditioner for hair is enriched with organic Argan oil and Shea butter. It is best suitable for those struggling with dry and damaged hair. It will make your hair look voluminous, shiny and healthy. This formulation will also boost elasticity and nourishment. Besides, it is made from natural ingredients only and contains no harmful chemicals like mineral oil and phthalates.
Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate + Shea Butter Conditioner
When the goodness of Shea butter, Coconut oil and Macademia oil are blended in one formulation, you can expect the result for your hair health to be fantastic. This will make your curly locks soft, nourished, hydrated and supple. A vegan formulation, this also comes infused with Aloe Vera that will boost your hair health up by many notches. Safe to use on all types of hair, including the colour treated hair, this one is free from chemicals like paraben, mineral oil, silicone, synthetic dyes etc.
Plum Avocado Smoothin' It Conditioner
This hair conditioner from Plum is a cruelty-free formulation. It is suitable for all hair types and helps in making strands feel smooth, shiny and manageable. It also lends shine to hair and prevents hair breakage. It emanates a floral fragrance. The goodness of Avocado and Shea butter in it ensure your strands are moisturised and hydrated at all times.
Cantu Shea Butter Moisturizing Rinse Out Conditioner, 400 ml
This moisturising rinse out conditioner is suitable for all hair types. It has moisturising benefits and helps in treating split ends too. It will revitalize your hair strength from within and make strands much more manageable. Made with pure Shea butter, this one will soften, detangle and add sheen to hair. It will also prevent hair breakage and infuse hair with deep moisture.
Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner - 13 oz
This hair conditioner is suitable for oily hair type. It will help in detangling the strands, reducing frizz, enhancing the curls and moisturising the locks from deep within. The pleasant scent of Coconut infused in it invigorates the senses. It is enriched with the goodness of Shea butter, Hibiscus flower, Coconut oil, Neem oil and Silk protein.
|Product
|Price
|Arganicare Shea Butter Restoring Conditioner with Organic Argan Oil and Shea Butter for Dry and Damaged Hair, 400ml
|₹ 1,080
|Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate + Shea Butter Conditioner to Repair & Deeply Moisturize Curly Hair with Coconut & Macademia Oils, Vegan, Silicone- & Paraben- Free, 385ml
|₹ 831
|Plum Avocado Smoothin' It Conditioner | For Frizz-Free Hair | Contains Shea Butter & Almond Oil | For Frizz-Free & Smooth Hair | Free From Sulphate, Parabens & Silicone I 100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free I 200 Grams
|₹ 515
|Cantu Shea Butter Moisturizing Rinse Out Conditioner, 400 ml
|₹ 725
|Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner - 13 oz
|₹ 1,580
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.