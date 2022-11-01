Sipper bottles for gym: Lack of correct accessories can make gym routine tough

Summary:
As we lead more and more hectic lives and depend on machines and processed food to make life simpler, a fallout has been our unfit bodies. To counter that, many of us have taken to gymming to cut down the bad effects of such lifestyle choices. Thankfully, in recent times, gyms have mushroomed in a big way, making them accessible to many more people.
If you happen to be one of them, then you would now the importance of having just the right kind of clothes and gym accessories to make life seamless. Comfortable clothes that don't hinder movements while exercising is a must. Having said so, one must also look closely to the various accessories one needs in a gym. For instance, sipper bottles. One must opt for ones that are made of good quality plastic, are sturdy and free of spillage.
Now, if you are looking for such bottles, then we have a selection ready for you. Amazon has a good collection of them and you can find one of your choice for sure. Take a look at our list and go shopping!
Boldfit Steel Shaker Bottles for Gym
This is a sipper bottle that works as a shaker bottle as well. Made from high quality stainless steel, you can expect very high safety standards. The exterior is made of plastic. The makers claim it is a 100% leakproof bottle. This bottle is also durable and rust-free. It is ideal to quickly prepare protein shakes while in the gym. It can hold 700 milliliters of water or shake.
Beniwal Sport Gym Shaker Bottle
This sipper bottle, meant for gym use, can be used as a shaker bottle well to prepare pre-workout and post-workout shakes. This shaker cum sipper bottle has been made using 100% food grade material and are BPA-free as well as eco friendly. You can safely keep water in it through your gym, practice, class, hiking or yoga session. As per the makers, it is 100% leakproof. It has a capacity of 500 milliliters.
Cockatoo CS-01 Shaker Bottle
This is a shaker bottle that can double up as a sipper too. Ideal for gym goers, you can use this bottle in more ways than one - make smoothies, pancake batter, use as a mixer or simply as a drinking cup. It remains a great option to make protein shakes during pre-workout or post-workout routines. It comes with a leak-proof sureseal flip cap and screw-on lid. Made of plastic, it is BPA- and phthalate-free and, hence, safe to use.
MuscleBlaze Phirse Zidd Kar, Plastic Shaker Bottle
This one is a perfect gym companion and can be used for water as well as for protein supplement shake. It also includes measurement markings to keep track of the quantity. As per the makers, this bottle is 100% leakproof and has an ergonomic carry loop to easily carry it around. It has a plastic whisk ball for making consistent and lump-free drinks, enhancing supplement absorption. This BPA-free blender bottle has a capacity of 650 ml.
Strauss Spider Shaker Bottle
This is an ideal bottle to make pre- and post-workout supplement sum protein shake. It can also be a gym sipper bottle. Though it is promoted as a gym accessory and good as gym shake maker, one can use it in multiple ways - to make smoothies, pancake batter and more. It comes with a patented blender ball wire whisk that mixes as you shake it. It is a leakproof and storage container,
|Product
|Price
|Boldfit Steel Shaker Bottles for Gym
|₹999.00
|Beniwal Sport Gym Shaker Bottle
|₹999.00
|Cockatoo CS-01 Shaker Bottle
|₹449.00
|MuscleBlaze Phirse Zidd Kar, Plastic Shaker Bottle
|₹499.00
|Strauss Spider Shaker Bottle
|₹699.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.