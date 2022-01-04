Six-layer face masks provide protection against virus, bacteria and pollution

The world is now in the grip of the next wave of coronavirus. Omicron, a variant of Covid-19, is on the rampage and spreading like wildfire. It is not as if the earlier variants of the dreaded Covid-19 such as the Delta have gone away. In such a scenario, the need to maintain coronavirus-related discipline is an absolute must to stay healthy. Wearing an effective and good quality face mask is of paramount importance.

While there has been considerable amount of talk about the kind of masks to wear (N95 for instance) or need to wear double mask (cotton mask in combination with a surgical mask), what remains central is the need to mask up. Now available in markets are six-layer face masks which provide a shield against viruses, bacteria and air pollution.

While stepping out may not be the safest option today, that should not be a bother as online e-commerce platforms have many options. In case, you wish to invest in one or a few, we have curated a list for you. Take a look.

1) Tri-Activ 6 Layer Protective Face Masks, PM2.5 / N95 Tested As Per NIOSH Standard, Anti-Virus Coating, 99.5% Filtration Efficiency, Black Mask

This mask provides protection against viruses, bacteria, droplets transmission and air pollution. It is fortified with an anti-virus coating and is a reusable mask. It provides up to 99.5% bacterial filtration efficiency. It can be used for eight hours per day for five times. However, there has to be a space of five days between each usage.

2) Gear OXYMAX Plus G95+ Adult Unisex Reusable & Washable 6 Layer NABL Certified Outdoor Protection Face Mask

This face mask set comes in a pack of five. It is a reusable outdoor mask as it is washable. This mask has a high bacterial and particle filtration efficiency. While it provides protection, it also gives optimum breathability and also has anti-fogging qualities. Its contoured seam nose pin adapts to all face types and fits well.

3) Giordano Sports Dri-fit Anti Pollution 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask Pack of 4

This reuseable mask is available in a pack of four. It is washable and is made from lightweight cotton fabric, making it soft and comfortable to wear. This is an anti-dust and anti-bacteria mask. It also provides protection from small particles on-air and pollen. The ear loop is comfortable and reduces irritation around ears. This mask can be washed up to 30 times and can be reused.

4) CENWELL Reusable, Washable Designer Fabric Cotton 3D Printed 6 Layer Face Mask

This set of face mask comes in a pack of five and is washable. This mask is designed for extra comfort and superior protection. It comes with an adjustable elastic ear loop. It is made from soft cotton fabric with enhanced filter effect. It is a breathable mask.

