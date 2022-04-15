Skin lightening creams treat pigmentation and add lustre to face

Your skin is an important part of your personality. How supple and radiant it looks can tell how much you care about it. There's no denying that some of us have naturally beautiful skin, thanks to our genes. Nevertheless what should be non-negotiable for all of us is to have a proper and well-thought-out skincare routine. Often, as we grow old, ageing signs and uneven skin tone manifest themselves on our skin. To combat these issues and to boost the complexion of the skin, skin lightening creams can really come in handy. These formulations come packed with ingredients that help lighten the skin tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and also treat hyperpigmentation. A youthful and glowing skin doesn't have to be a far-fetched idea, particularly if you are on the other side of 40. These creams can be very effective and are sure to produce results too.



We have shortlisted some such creams. Do you know all about them? To find out, just scroll down.







Kozel Skin Lightening Cream With Kojic Acid Arbutin And Mulbeery Extract For Hyper Pigmented Skin (20 GM)

This skin lightening cream is formulated with Kojic acid, Licorice extract, vitamin C, Mulberry extract, among other natural ingredients. It comes in the form of gel. Suitable for all skin types, it helps in lightening and brightening the complexion of the skin. It also is effective in treating hyperpigmented skin. Besides, it reduces the appearance of ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles, and encourages firmer and younger-looking skin.



Kozilite-H Skin Lightening Cream 20gm

This skin lightening cream is suitable for combination skin type. It is formulated using natural ingredients that help in lightening the skin. Besides, this face cream also results in a glowing, radiant and youthful complexion.



GO LITE NATURAL SKIN Lightening CREAM WITH SUNSCREEN 30gm

This skin lightening cream is suitable for all skin types. It comes along with a sunscreen and does a good job in protecting the skin from harmful rays - both UVA and UVB - of the skin. It scavenges free radicals, these are molecules that damage skin cells, and thus helps in treating hyperpigmentation. For brighter and even tone skin, try this formulation.



Ethiglo A2Lite Skin Lightening And Brightening Cream

This skin lightening and brightening cream helps in reducing the appearance of scars, dark spots and acne, resulting in a clear and even toned skin. It is to be applied on face and is formulated with the goodness of Alpha arbutin, Tyrostat (Rumex Occidentalis extract) and Bellis Perennis (Daisy) flower extract. It inhibits the production of melanin too that helps in treating hyperpigmentation. Clinically tested and proven, it results in natural looking and fair skin.



Fair Insta Skin Lightening Cream (Steroid-free)

This skin lightening cream makes for a great skincare essential, as it helps in improving the complexion of the skin and treating the problem of pigmentation too. It is free from steroids and an excellent pick for natural-looking glowing skin.



